Jamie Duke, manager of the new Smyths Toys Superstore, said: “The kids had a great time – candyfloss was a hit, facepaint was a hit. We’ve got a few light shelves because certain toy brands have been really popular; the Barbie section went really well as did Pokemon and Squishmallows.

The store on Wheatbridge Retail Park on Wheatbridge Road was opened on Thursday by 11-year-old Harvey Marsh, a pupil at New Whittington Junior School. His mum Louise, who is on the management team at the new outlet, said: “It made his day – he really loved it.” Jamie added: “Harvey is the reason that Louise is in the company – he really wanted her to go for the job so I paid back the favour and got him to open the store.”