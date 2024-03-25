Candyfloss, Barbie, Pokemon and Squishmallows attract thousands to Smyths Toys Superstore four-day opening party in Chesterfield

Chesterfield’s new toy store attracted thousands of children and adults to a four-day party celebrating its opening.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:31 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 13:35 GMT

Jamie Duke, manager of the new Smyths Toys Superstore, said: “The kids had a great time – candyfloss was a hit, facepaint was a hit. We’ve got a few light shelves because certain toy brands have been really popular; the Barbie section went really well as did Pokemon and Squishmallows.

"We’ve had a suprisingly big interest around our nursery section where car seats was the big one.”

The store on Wheatbridge Retail Park on Wheatbridge Road was opened on Thursday by 11-year-old Harvey Marsh, a pupil at New Whittington Junior School. His mum Louise, who is on the management team at the new outlet, said: “It made his day – he really loved it.” Jamie added: “Harvey is the reason that Louise is in the company – he really wanted her to go for the job so I paid back the favour and got him to open the store.”

Workers will be busy refilling several shelves after Chesterfield's new Smyths Toys Superstore attracted thousands of visitors for a four-day opening party.

1. Chesterfield's new Smyths toy store opened.

Workers will be busy refilling several shelves after Chesterfield's new Smyths Toys Superstore attracted thousands of visitors for a four-day opening party. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Opening day at Smyths Toys Superstores at Wheatbridge Retail Park, on Wheatbridge Road, Chesterfield.

2. Chesterfield's new Smyths toy store opened.

Opening day at Smyths Toys Superstores at Wheatbridge Retail Park, on Wheatbridge Road, Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's new Smyths toy store opened by 11-year-old New Whittington schoolboy Harvey Marsh.

3. Chesterfield's new Smyths toy store opened by school boy Jamie Duke .

Chesterfield's new Smyths toy store opened by 11-year-old New Whittington schoolboy Harvey Marsh. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Related topics:BarbiePokemonChesterfield Chesterfield