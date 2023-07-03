Cancer survivor is proud to represent welcoming and non-judgemental Ashgate Hospice at Chesterfield Pride festival

Faye Jowle in the glasses with her son Finley and her partner Laura.

Fundraising volunteer Faye Jowle found out from doctors that she had stage three cervical cancer in March 2021 after months of feeling unwell.

Gruelling chemotherapy and radiotherapy followed and Faye was referred to the hospice where she accessed acupuncture, counselling, financial advice and other services.

The 36-year-old mum, who lives in Dronfield, said: “Ashgate Hospice has done everything for me, and I’ll forever be grateful to them for helping me.

With the help of crutches, Faye Jowle completed the Sparkle Walk in the year that she was diagnosed with aggressive cancer.

“I was diagnosed and received my treatment alone because of the pandemic, so it was such a scary time for me, but knowing the hospice was there for me was amazing.

“Since going through the hardest times ever – I can honestly say without the help of Ashgate Hospice I don’t think I would be here.”

Faye, who is gay, says she had been treated differently in healthcare settings in the past because of her sexuality, but being welcomed with open arms by the hospice “was so special” for her.

“All the staff and volunteers at the hospice have been amazing with me and my family and there’s been no judgment about my sexuality,” she added. “The nurses were so inclusive. I often visit the hospice with my partner and our son and we all feel part of the family.“The hospice is just one big family, it doesn’t matter what race, sex or gender you are, they’ll accept you – it makes you feel so proud."

Now in remission, Faye’s cancer has left her unable to walk unaided and made everyday tasks much more difficult.

But to give something back, she began volunteering and helps organise events and takes part in fundraisers.

She even completed the hospice’s Sparkle Night Walk solo on crutches in 2021 – an achievement she is rightly proud of.

Faye said: “Volunteering has helped me so much mentally as I’ve been in a bit of a bad place since the cancer.

“Being at the fundraising hub with the team helps take my mind off things and focus on raising vital funds for the hospice. I love volunteering and would urge anyone who’s planning to go to Chesterfield Pride to visit our stall and come and chat about helping out yourself!”

Ashgate will be attending Chesterfield Pride on July 23 to raise awareness about how its care and job opportunities are there for everyone in north Derbyshire – and how it is working hard to make sure everyone feels welcomed and supported.