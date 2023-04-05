News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
47 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
4 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Can Chesterfield's new ‘Only The Vape’ store put an end to your smoking habit?

As someone who managed to quit a 20-a-day habit of smoking using an e-cigarette, local guidance was an essential part and Only The Vape has been offering that in and around Chesterfield for 10 years.

By James Salt
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST

Owner Mark Wilks, started the business through Facebook.

He said: “I started it on Facebook, dropping it off at people's houses as when I started the business, vaping was really in its infancy. Then we’ve just built it up from there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We currently have six stores, three of which are based in Chesterfield. We’ve been a part of the industry for the past 10 years and pride ourselves on our knowledgeable staff and extensive range of stock.”

Mark Wilks (right) owner of Only The Vape and sales Will McGinley (left)Mark Wilks (right) owner of Only The Vape and sales Will McGinley (left)
Mark Wilks (right) owner of Only The Vape and sales Will McGinley (left)
Most Popular

Mark is keen to make sure customers get the best product and service. He added: “We source all of our products from authorised distributors to guarantee their authenticity and quality. All of our products come with a lowest price guarantee and we offer a loyalty scheme for our customers to earn money back on every purchase.

"We understand switching to vaping can be a daunting task, but e-cigarettes have been proven to be 95% healthier than smoking cigarettes and will save you a lot of money too, we are here to offer friendly advice to help people make the switch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Chatsworth Road store was previously a couple of hundred meters up the road but has now moved to a bigger premises at the once renowned Sparks Electrical Supplies.

You can also find the two other stores in Chesterfield at 1-3 Stephenson Place and 320 Derby Road.

The new location is just down the road from their previous premises on Chatsworth Road but offers off-street parking and a larger selection of e-liquids.The new location is just down the road from their previous premises on Chatsworth Road but offers off-street parking and a larger selection of e-liquids.
The new location is just down the road from their previous premises on Chatsworth Road but offers off-street parking and a larger selection of e-liquids.
The property previously housed Sparks Electrical Supplies, but it has undergone extensive refurbishment.The property previously housed Sparks Electrical Supplies, but it has undergone extensive refurbishment.
The property previously housed Sparks Electrical Supplies, but it has undergone extensive refurbishment.
ChesterfieldFacebook