Can Chesterfield's new ‘Only The Vape’ store put an end to your smoking habit?

Owner Mark Wilks, started the business through Facebook.

He said: “I started it on Facebook, dropping it off at people's houses as when I started the business, vaping was really in its infancy. Then we’ve just built it up from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We currently have six stores, three of which are based in Chesterfield. We’ve been a part of the industry for the past 10 years and pride ourselves on our knowledgeable staff and extensive range of stock.”

Mark Wilks (right) owner of Only The Vape and sales Will McGinley (left)

Mark is keen to make sure customers get the best product and service. He added: “We source all of our products from authorised distributors to guarantee their authenticity and quality. All of our products come with a lowest price guarantee and we offer a loyalty scheme for our customers to earn money back on every purchase.

"We understand switching to vaping can be a daunting task, but e-cigarettes have been proven to be 95% healthier than smoking cigarettes and will save you a lot of money too, we are here to offer friendly advice to help people make the switch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chatsworth Road store was previously a couple of hundred meters up the road but has now moved to a bigger premises at the once renowned Sparks Electrical Supplies.

You can also find the two other stores in Chesterfield at 1-3 Stephenson Place and 320 Derby Road.

The new location is just down the road from their previous premises on Chatsworth Road but offers off-street parking and a larger selection of e-liquids.