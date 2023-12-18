Campaigners submit 4,248 name petition urging Chesterfield council to keep visitor centre open

Campaigners have submitted a petition with over 4,000 names opposed to Chesterfield Borough Council’s possible plans to shut down the town centre’s visitor centre as the authority considers introducing a digitalised cost-saving service while it faces a multi-million budget deficit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Labour-controlled council is considering how tourist information services are delivered, including the use of the Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre, in Rykneld Square, as part of a review of services and practices that could save the authority money as it addresses an estimated budget shortfall forecast of £4m in 2024/25.

Campaigners presented the council with a petition entitled ‘Support Keeping Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre Open’ signed by 4,248 people who argue that the centre in its current form promotes tourism and supports business and that it should remain open because it provides a vital personal contact and helps those who struggle with modern technology or do not have internet access – including the elderly, disabled and those with special needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaign spokesperson Carole Garmory said: “I personally am able to use IT and I do have a support system that can help me but the whole point is not everybody can.

Chesterfield Borough Council's Visitor Information Centre, In Rykneld Square, Chesterfield

“Not everybody can access these things and it can be very confusing for people like myself who are actually able but it does not always work that way.

“I fully understand that services can be digital but not everybody has access to digitalised services – some for financial, some for disability reasons and some for age.

“That is an important thing to consider that there are people who cannot use digital services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Borough Cllr Kate Sarvent, Cabinet Member for Town Centres and Visitor Economy, said that looking at the digital delivery of how people access information is very much part of the council’s economic strategy and if the proposed closure of the centre goes ahead it could save the council around £66,000 a year.

Cllr Sarvent added that the services provided by the visitor centre have been reviewed and that its ‘usage’ particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic showed a reduction in ‘customer flow’.

She also explained that a possible future use for the building may be as a centre to support St Mary All Saints’ Church with background and history about the famous Crooked Spire landmark for visitors.

Opposition Liberal Democrat Group Leader, Cllr Paul Holmes, said he understood the council was in a difficult financial position but he also suggested that while the visitor centre’s closure might save around £50,000 a year a similar figure could have been saved if the council had chosen not to approve its latest increase for councillors’ allowances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Council leader, Cllr Amanda Serjeant, who is also the Cabinet Member for Finance and Asset Management, said in ‘real terms’ the council has suffered a ’72per cent reduction in funding’ from the Government but she added that the council still wants to protect the visitor information service and that it is the building’s future that is up for discussion.

Cllr Serjeant added: “It’s only right and proper as elected by the people of Chesterfield that we take difficult decisions that nobody wants to.

“Not one single person, councillor or officer came into this to stop doing the things we really value, but unfortunately we have been put in this situation.”

The council voted in favour of continuing to consider the ‘Support Keeping Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre Open’ petition and the comments raised during the debate before the cabinet makes any final decision on the future of the Chesterfield Information Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Garmory added: “The petition with 4,248 names is testament to how much the people of Chesterfield and visitors value and depend on the excellent service of the Visitor Information Centre.

“There is a very strong wish to maintain the service and the building in its present form and the building.”

Chesterfield Civic Society has also submitted its objection to the proposed closure of the visitor information centre as part pf the council’s ‘Budget Conversation’ survey.

The civic society has stated that it understands that Chesterfield Borough Council needs to make service cuts, as it is predicting a £4m budget shortfall as a result of the cumulative effect of reductions from central government funding, inflation, and the lingering negative impact of Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Civic Society Chairperson Howard Borrell has said that a move to digital delivery will not be beneficial to the town because it will have too many negative impacts on both the area’s visitor economy and how its residents will be able to access information about the town and surrounding area.

The civic society has also been encouraging residents to sign an on-line petition via its Facebook website at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079777451157 against the possible closure of the visitor information centre or to sign this particular petition in-person at the centre.

The online Save the Chesterfield Visitor Centre group petition is also accessible via its website link https://www.change.org/p/save-chesterfield-visitor-information-centre and it has boasted 1,637 signatures after it has also raised concerns that any closure would have a detrimental effect on businesses in the town.