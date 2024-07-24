Campaigners join forces over a Derbyshire village’s growth plan which could see more housing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaign groups are joining forces over concerns about potential large developments in and around two Derbyshire villages with worries over the potential impact of increased housing and traffic.

Bolsover District Council has recently launched a consultation on its Draft Creswell Growth Plan – which runs from July 8 to August 19 – setting out plans for how Creswell could grow and prosper over the next five years and beyond covering issues such as living and working while focusing on Creswell village centre and the environment.

The plan coincides with Clowne Garden Village Action Group’s opposition to Waystone Ltd’s application for its Clowne Garden Village scheme for 1,800 homes near Clowne and Barlborough, which is being considered by the council as the authority also considers possible new developments for the nearby village of Creswell.

CGVAG Chairperson Dom Webb confirmed the Clowne action group campaigners will be working with a group of Creswell campaigners who have shared concerns about possible developments in and around their village which the council says could include housing, employment opportunities and improvements to green spaces and the countryside.

Mr Webb said: “Our action group has got a little bit of a profile in the district and we have been approached by other action groups so I am pleased to say we will be one of eight action groups reporting on a district-wide basis.

“I am hoping that off the back of this we can help Creswell organisations or they can co-opt with us.”

The council began preparing its Creswell Growth Plan in April, 2022, and it held its first consultation during June, 2022. and the feedback has been recorded for consideration.

A second consultation was undertaken in January and February, 2023, which focussed on a Masterplan to understand what land uses the people of Creswell thought any growth in the village should include and the feedback was also recorded for consideration.

The authority has since prepared a Draft Growth Plan outlining the consultation feedback so far and the policy framework for the Growth Plan before setting out a number of options for additional growth and other questions about employment in Creswell, its green spaces and countryside.

And it launched a third consultation on its Draft Creswell Growth Plan on July 8 and views are being welcomed before a deadline of 5pm, Monday, August 19.

Resident Dougie Peck shares Clowne action group campaigners’ concerns that a large new housing development near Clowne and Barlborough could lead to overcrowding and pose a strain on highways, services and infrastructure and he also feels any additional developments at nearby Creswell could have a combined detrimental effect for the region’s highways.

He claims that if Clowne Garden Village goes ahead there could be tens of thousands more vehicle movements in the area creating ‘major gridlock’ and he claims any development in Creswell could increase that by up to a further 3,000.

Reflecting on feedback from the Draft Creswell Growth Plan, Cllr John Ritchie told the council’s Bolsover TV: “Everything that they say is taken into account because the idea from the Masterplan and the feedback from the consultation becomes a material consideration when it comes to planning.

“It’s based on what people out there in Creswell and the surrounding area want because at Creswell you can have housing, you can have some employment and you can use some of the rural farmlands really for cottage industry and for different stuff like that, a bit of tourism, or whatever, without decimating the area.

“It doesn’t mean that you are going to concrete over the whole landscape. You are not. It’s just about fitting in what fits in, you know, what it’s in the envelope, and what works for everybody.”

Concerning potential growth and changes to Creswell, Cllr Ritchie added: “It’s inevitable. There is more and more people – there’s a greater population – people are living longer. More people want housing.

“There is a great housing shortage for youngsters coming through, teenagers trying to get mortgages and everything, people are living longer so there is more elderly places required so it’s ongoing. It’s never going to cease.”

According to the first consultation on the Creswell Growth Plan: 69per cent of respondents enjoy living in Creswell because of the green spaces and countryside; 53per cent said poor public transport was an issue; 51per cent did not like the quality of the village centre; 42per cent highlighted a lack of good job opportunities; 39per cent wanted new ‘market housing’; 30per cent wanted affordable housing; And 26per cent wanted housing of all types for locals.

In the second consultation, residents outlined the type of land uses they thought any growth should include and some stated they were against further growth because residential growth in the village had so far not led to improved and increased infrastructure.

Some were also concerned that growth can have a negative impact on the environment but others who supported growth stated it should translate into infrastructure provision and environmental improvements.

The Draft Creswell Growth Plan is available for consideration by visiting a council website link – dedicated PlaceBuilder consultation website. – which provides opportunities to offer views though the latest consultation.

A copy of the Draft Creswell Growth Plan can also be viewed at Creswell Library, the Creswell Events Centre and Clowne Contact Centre, along with copies of the formal representation form.