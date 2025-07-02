Campaigners hold rally to persuade Derbyshire council to reconsider selling ninth care home

Campaigners are urging concerned residents to join them at an organised rally to persuade Derbyshire County Council to reverse the former administration’s decision to sell off a ninth care home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Conservative-controlled council’s Cabinet previously agreed to sell Ada Belfield care home, in Belper, by putting it up for transfer on the open market after it had already agreed to sell eight other care homes and close five day centres for the elderly.

Belper Together campaigners claim the new Reform county council administration, after the May election, had appeared favourable to reconsider the care home’s position but they are still concerned after a meeting with the Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Cllr Joss Barnes, that the council is still looking to sell this care home or to lease it to the private sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairperson of Belper Together Keith Venables said: “Due to the insecurity about its fate, residents have been forced to leave the Ada Belfield along with staff. In effect, the previous council administration has cynically run-down the facility, which it then disingenuously alleged to be unprofitable.

Belper Together Campaigners And Others At A Previous Protest Against The Former Derbyshire County Council'S Administration'S Adult Social Care Plans Including The Sale Of Belper'S Ada Belfield Care Home, Taken By Ldr Jon Cooper

“And, in the light of an additional £600m pledged by Central Government to improve the provision of adult social care across the country, it seems a premature decision to make if the key driver for privatisation is cost, as claimed by the officers concerned.”

The former council administration while managing a multi-million pound budget deficit argued a need to refocus its adult care services by supporting more dementia patients and helping more people to stay at home due to what it claimed was a decline in demand for residential care after already agreeing to sell eight care homes and close five day centres for the elderly.

But Green Party Cllr Gez Kinsella, who represents South Belper and Holbrook, argued there had been a lack of information made available during the decision-making process and that primary care networks and surgeries had not been considered during the consultation and he questioned whether all the possible options for the care home had been fully considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And UNISON Derbyshire branch secretary Martin Porter has also said that selling off the Ada Belfield Centre is terrible news for vulnerable Derbyshire residents and their families.

Pictured Is The Ada Belfield Care Home And Centre, On Derwent Street, Belper, Courtesy Of The Belper Together Campaigners

Belper Together has also most recently claimed that the council is intending to approach relatives of residents to sign binding contracts to meet future top-up fees with no upper limit to the amount charged and they claim this action may contravene the provisions of the Care Act if they cannot offer an affordable option.

However, Cllr Barnes has stated any new provider will need to have experience and expertise in the running of Care Quality Commission registered residential care or nursing homes to a Good or Outstanding standard and as part of the transfer process they will be required to sign a legally binding agreement not to raise fees for current residents.

The campaigners also claim the former council’s decision to privatise the care home could fall foul of the Care Act 2014, which obliges all councils to provide sustainable and affordable social care options for elderly residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belper Together is holding a rally at the Ada Belfield centre, on Derwent Street, in Belper, with a short meeting from 10.30am, on Thursday, July 3, before organising a motorcade to the council’s County Hall, in Matlock, by 11.30am, to present its financial and legal arguments against the privatisation of the Ada Belfield care home to the council.

The campaigners claim privatisation gives care companies the ability to raise fees to any level they choose and they claim that nearly 90per cent of private care home residents nationally require council supplements to pay for their accommodation.

Belper Together campaigners have previously held rallies, protests and lobbied the council in opposition to the plan to sell its Ada Belfield care home and they submitted a petition with over 5,000 names to highlight their opposition to the plan.

Cllr Barnes said: “We’ve changed the way we support Derbyshire residents to create specialist, efficient, effective and sustainable care to help more people stay in their own home for as long as they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of the changes we will stop operating some of our residential care homes including Ada Belfield to enable us to focus our resources on short term, specialist care for older people and those with dementia and their carers, including integrated and flexible specialist dementia day services and respite.

“The intention is for Ada Belfield to be leased to a new provider as a going concern which means there would be no change to the support offered to the people who live or work in them.

“Any new provider is required to have experience and expertise in the running of Care Quality Commission registered residential care or nursing homes to a Good or Outstanding standard and as part of the transfer process will be required to sign a legally binding agreement not to raise fees for current residents.

“Our staff are working incredibly hard and continue to provide quality care and support to residents and their families”