Campaigners fear for loss of open space as Derbyshire County Council welcomes bids in the sale of a car park and field

A concerned community group opposed to Derbyshire council’s plans to sell land at Matlock and possibly convert the area into housing is expected to be among a number of key interested parties hoping to take over the site as a deadline for bids draws closer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council earmarked the 2.22 acres of land including a council employees’ car park and a former playing field off Cavendish Road and George Road for sale and development to help offset multi-million pound funding cuts.

But after residents objected to the plans over a loss of open space and parking they formed the Matlock Community Land Trust and had the site designated as an Asset of Community Value before agreeing to submit a bid to buy the land for a more community-oriented use despite the council’s hopes for the site to be developed into a housing scheme with 30 new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have now placed land off Cavendish Road, in Matlock, up for sale through Legat Owen, the Commercial Land Agent.

Cavendish Road Action Group protesting against the sale of the Derbyshire County Council car park at Cavendish for housing.

“The land includes a field and an area of car parking that was used when we had employees using our Chatsworth Hall [offices] site which has already been sold. The decision to dispose of this land was taken some time ago.

“The council has a duty to all council taxpayers to use its assets wisely. Those pieces of land we no longer need are sold, and the money reinvested to provide statutory services across the county.”

Derbyshire County Council’s Cavendish Road car park had formerly been used for the authority’s Trading Standards and Property staff based off Chesterfield Road and Wellington Street but employees were moved out of the Chatsworth Hall offices, off Chesterfield Road, following changing work practices after the Covid pandemic meant it was no longer required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the community group includes residents who say they have used the car park, with permission, as residential parking for many years and they were disappointed to learn it was being sold.

In April, 2023, the county council also closed the entrance to the car park and installed fencing across the back of two homes which back on to the site which led to a dispute over access rights.

MCLT has also accused the council of not showing willingness to discuss the plans or acknowledge its bid for the land, and they have claimed they have been given misleading and unhelpful information during the process after they first became aware of the council’s plans in October, 2022.

It also accused the council of being unwilling to give any idea of the purchase price, address the ongoing closed status of the car park, engage in the Asset of Community Value legislative framework, and discuss the situation after a William Davis Homes’ planning application for a nearby larger housing scheme in the area had been refused by Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the council explained to the community group the sale of the car park had been on hold while it was delayed by the Asset of Community Value classification and the situation needed to be reviewed and sales agent Legat Owen was expected to keep all prospective buyers up to speed.

The council also told the group the William Davis Homes Development planning application – which was refused – was deemed to be a separate matter concerning planning authority Derbyshire Dales District Council.

All marketing activity also had to be paused during the process due to the ACV and due to the consideration of a drainage easement plan, according to the council.

It has also argued the car park would remain closed until it is sold due to the council’s financial position and limited resources which would not allow for the reopening and maintenance of a statutory service which is not deemed critical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council has also told the community group that it has engaged with all correspondence and answered all the questions and queries raised by the MCLT and that the council has strictly adhered to the statutory guidelines governing the sale of Public Open Space Land.

The overall project has been overseen by Public Sector Plc Derbyshire Limited Liability Partnership which is a 50-50 partnership between the county council and PSP which aims to unlock value from the council’s property and land assets.

Plans to dispose of the council car park first came to light in October, 2022, after it was identified as a development opportunity and a way to bring in capital funds and the council stated that it could be used for up to 30 homes, including affordable housing.

PSP appointed agent Legat Owen and they put up a sales board in July, 2023, and published a sales brochure for Cavendish Road on behalf of Develop Renew advertising the sale of 2.22 acres or 09 hectares of land including the former car park and former playing fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in March, 2024, the separate William Davis Homes’ planning application for 78 dwellings and 345 dwelling on nearby land between Sandy Lane, Bent Lane, and Gritstone Road was refused by Derbyshire Dales District Council.

The district council also upheld MCLT’s request for the nearby Cavendish Road car park and playing field site to remain as an Asset of Community Value despite an appeal from the county council.

One prospective proposal for the Cavendish Road car park and playing field site which was presented at a MCLT board meeting features nine affordable homes, 40 parking spaces, allotments, wetland, a polytunnel, a community lodge, an orchard and a picnic area.

Sales agent Legat Owen, acting on behalf of the county council, has invited offers and bids for either ‘Parcel A’ of the land including the former car park, or for ‘Parcel B’ of the land including the former playing field, or for both combined, and it has confirmed that ‘Parcel A’ has ACV status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land is subject to a variety of possible uses subject to planning approval, according to Legat Owen, and the area’s planning authority is Derbyshire Dales District Council which will decide on any subsequent planning applications.

MCLT earned the right to submit a bid for the county council site by securing Asset of Community Value Status for the land.

A county council spokesperson added: “We anticipate a high level of interest in the land and are aware that the car park is an Asset of Community Value and that a local community land trust is interested in acquiring the land.

“All offers need to be received by the agent before the closing date of 6 September.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council spokesperson added that following the September 6 deadline a decision will be made to determine the right course of action for the county council and all council taxpayers.

Derbyshire County Council’s decision in 2022 to sell the land was based on plans to offset multi-million pound funding cuts since 2010 and the authority’s position has been highlighted further as it implements saving plans to address an estimated budget deficit of more than £39m for the 2024/25 financial year.

It has stated that it has been struggling due to reduced Government funding, the financial impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation rates, rising costs, the cost of living crisis, and a growing demand on services.

The county council is also considering the sale and conversion of its headquarters at County Hall, Matlock, into a hotel, homes and offices now that less than a third of the building is occupied by staff following changes in working patterns.