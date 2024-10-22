Proposed Extension At Elmwood House Nursing Home, At Hollingwood, Chesterfield, Which Would Form A Residential Care Home, Courtesy Of Residents And Chesterfield Borough Council

Worried campaigners and residents opposed to a scheme for a large care home extension in Chesterfield have compared the proposed construction to an ‘Amazon’ delivery warehouse and the ‘Bibby Stockholm barge’ which was notoriously used to house refugees.

Aspire Health and Care Ltd has submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council to consider an extension at Elmwood House nursing home, on Elm Street, in Hollingwood, to form a residential care home which one neighbour fears will nearly triple capacity from 32 to 87 rooms.

One couple, Mr and Mrs Smith, of Somerset Drive, Brimington, stated: “A design of this sort is more common for an industrial use, warehouse or retail park though even in that setting I would be concerned about the height with this ‘boxy’ shape. Even for the purpose for which it is claimed to be designed for, it is inappropriate and depressing with a design reminiscent of the Bibby Stockholm.”

Some residents, including Mr and Mrs Smith, have lodged objections to the scheme with the council including complaints about the size, appearance and location of the proposed extension and the impact on a residential area in terms of privacy, traffic, light and noise.

View Between Elmwood House Nursing Home, Hollingwood, And Devon Drive And Somerset Drive, Brimington, Is Currently Protected By Trees. Courtesy Of Residents And Chesterfield Borough Council

The proposal aims to extend, alter and redevelop the existing nursing care home on the 0.27hectare site at the corner of the A619 Chesterfield Road and Elm Street, to form a three-storey and two-storey residential care home.

It is for a 55-bed care home and the building will provide a gross internal floor area of approximately 27,727sq ft over four levels.

But Mr and Mrs Smith claim the applicant has not fully considered the potential impact upon Brimington, a residential area and the nearby listed building, Ringwood Hall Hotel, on Ringwood Road, in Brimington.

They added: “The introduction of a box shaped addition on elevated ground higher than the existing [area], will be overbearing and will dominate the residential area.

Pictured Is The Proposed Extension At Elmwood House Nursing Home, At Hollingwood, Chesterfield, Which Would Form A Residential Care Home, Courtesy Of Chesterfield Borough Council

“Added to this, the garish and out of keeping colours of the proposed addition, is at odds with the surrounding area and will dominate and detract from the character of the surroundings. If that is not enough, tin roofs and their proposed colour are a complete design anomaly and clearly out of keeping with the area and local character.”

The couple stated that a ‘boxy building’ of this nature with nothing left of the original building, will be overbearing and will dominate the area and dwarf the surrounding properties.

They also claim the overall application site currently has a capacity for 32 rooms but this proposal is for an additional 55 rooms making a total of 87 at a time when they believe there is already an oversupply of this type of accommodation.

Another couple, Mr and Mrs Marsh, also of Somerset Drive, Brimington, fear the lit windows from the proposed extension will look straight into their home especially if any trees are lost as a result of the development.

Plans have been submitted to extend and alter Elmwood House in Hollingwood

They stated: “The design of the building is appalling and nothing like anything we already have. It will really stand out. It is on top of a hill, looms above us and looks down into our home where we will be overlooked in our house and in our garden.”

Maggie Francis, who regularly visits Ringwood Hall Hotel, said: “It is difficult to believe that Chesterfield Borough Council have been so encouraging in a pre application response to such a bulky, eyesore which is out of keeping with every other building within a mile.”

She added: “I dread visiting the hotel next time because the high windows will allow people to look over the wall into the hotel and even into the bedrooms.

“This monstrosity will be the only thing to be seen when entering and leaving the Ringwood Hall Hotel by road. It will stand out and loom over us when we leave the hotel on foot.”

However, the applicant claims an analysis of the distances between windows and neighbouring amenity and habitable spaces has been conducted to ensure there will be no significant impact on existing surroundings.

Abi Smith, who received a letter about the proposed scheme, claims she and her neighbours are already concerned about the level of noise and disturbance from the nursing home and she is concerned this could deteriorate further.

She added: “On first looks it seems to be a moderate extension but looking at the later drawings it’s absolutely massive and looks like an Amazon warehouse from the outside.”

The applicant has stated it believes all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that the submitted proposal aligns with the council’s advice.

It also added that a Pre-Application Report states that the site is in a sustainable location for the expansion of an existing facility which will also bring a building back into beneficial use.

The applicant claims the proposed building’s height will be restricted by the ‘surrounding context, neighbouring properties, and street presence’ and there will be a sloped façade and stepped roof.

It has also stated the distance between the closest proposed care home bedroom window to the south-west boundary and the nearest residential dwelling will be approximately 23.3 metres and to the north boundary the distance will be approximately 26.2 metres.

Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has concluded there would ‘not be an unacceptable impact on highway safety or a severe impact on congestion’ due to the site having an existing and acceptable access onto Elm Street.

The highways authority added it also understands traffic concerns will be addressed with plans to increase parking spaces at the proposed site by 50per cent with 12 extra spaces as well an additional three disabled parking spaces and storage for eight bicycles

However, it feels a construction management plan will be needed to keep any disruption to a minimum during any building work.

The Coal Authority stated that the area’s coal mining legacy potentially poses a risk to the proposed development and that intrusive site investigation works should be undertaken to establish the exact situation before any construction work.

Others considering the scheme include Staveley Town Council, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, Yorkshire Water, Derbyshire County Council’s flood team, and Staveley South Chesterfield Borough Councillors Allan Ogle, Debbie Wheeldon and Stuart Yates.

Aspire Health and Care Ltd submitted its planning application in August and, according to Chesterfield Borough Council, the ‘neighbour consultation expiry date’ is on October 27 and the proposed scheme’s ‘determination deadline’ is on December 19.