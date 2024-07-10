Campaigners 'disappointed' with new MP as anger about massive housing development grows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newly-elected Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet has stated she is working hard to engage with residents concerned about the controversial Clowne Garden Village housing scheme – despite campaigners saying they are disappointment with her involvement so far.

Ms Fleet was absent from a packed Clowne Garden Village Action Group meeting, at Clowne Community Centre, before the General Election which was attended by all the other Parliamentary candidates for Bolsover who voiced strong opposition to the planning application for 1,800 homes near two Derbyshire villages.

Clowne Garden Village Action Group Chairperson Dom Webb said: “Unfortunately, the Labour candidate chose not to respond to us which is disappointing seeing as this is an issue that is clearly going to affect the whole area.”

A Packed Clowne Action Group Meeting With Four Parliamentary Candidates

One constituent has also claimed the area’s newly-elected Labour MP has blocked around 50 people on her Facebook page who have raised concerns about the proposed controversial housing scheme.

Former Conservative Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher, who attended the action group meeting on June 30, as his party’s candidate, criticised both the absence of Ms Fleet and any representation from Labour-controlled Bolsover District Council which is the deciding authority on the planning application.

Mr Fletcher said: “There are four candidates here. We are probably going to agree on most things. There is a fifth candidate on the ballot paper. She is not here. That party is not represented.”

He added: “We have a district council which is overwhelmingly Labour and they do not turn up to a meeting about the biggest issue in the village. It’s disgraceful.”

Clowne Garden Village Action Group Chairperson Dom Webb

Bolsover District Council is considering Waystone Ltd’s controversial planning application for the Clowne Garden Village housing scheme for 1,800 properties with 24 hectares of greenfield land for mixed-development and employment with community and commercial facilities between Clowne and Barlborough.

And Clowne Garden Village Action Group campaigners and many residents – who fear the plans will lead to overcrowding, pose a strain on highways, services and the area – welcomed the four Bolsover candidates to their latest meeting on June 30 but were disappointed with Ms Fleet’s absence.

Candidates Mr Fletcher, Liberal Democrat David Hancock, Reform UK’s Robert Reaney, and the Green Party’s David Kesteven all oppose the housing plans with concerns about its scale, the loss of Green Belt, increased traffic, potential strain on insufficient infrastructure and a lack of affordable housing.

After being contacted by the Derbyshire Times Ms Fleet said: “Following my election last week, I’m working hard to establish a constituency office so that I can support constituents and engage fully with community groups across Bolsover, including residents concerned about the potential Clowne Garden Village development.

Clowne Garden Village Housing Scheme Protestors

“Having spoken to thousands of local people during the election campaign, I understand the concerns residents have about this proposed development, including fears that the proposal does not include the required infrastructure to support a development of this scale.

“I share many of these concerns, and as the newly elected Member of Parliament, I absolutely intend to use the platform to air these. I will be writing to the council and developers to raise residents’ concerns and seek reassurances that these are strongly considered.”

Campaigners and residents have raised concerns that the proposed Clowne Garden Village scheme poses a possible impact on highways and existing services, the countryside, wildlife, drainage and flooding and will result in the potential loss of Green Belt land on the earmarked site.

Simon Birley, commenting on Derbyshire Times Facebook page said: “The new MP Natalie has blocked around 50 people on her Facebook page after bringing forward local concerns about the Clowne Garden Village which she continues to ignore.

Campaign group XOXO Council Watchers added: “We have hosted all local candidates on our page throughout this election from Lib Dems, Green party, Reform and Cons and even freedom alliance, we tried to engage with Labour and we were blocked.”

Ms Fleet declined to comment on claims she has allegedly blocked constituents.

Bolsover District Council has stated that ‘exceptional circumstances’ have been cited to legally allow the removal of Green Belt preservation at the site and that the authority has to meet housing and affordable housing targets because of nationwide shortages.

The Labour Party has promised to reform the planning process after a landslide election victory.

Labour said it will build 1.5 million new homes over the next parliament by "bulldozing" restrictive planning rules, encouraging councils to build on brownfield sites, and identifying lower quality areas in the green belt for development, termed "grey belt".

The Clowne action group’s membership has grown to over 2,000, has over 6,000 signatures from residents in Clowne and Barlborough.

Nearly 1,400 public comments have also been submitted to the council concerning the application for the proposed housing development.

Planning applicant Waystone has claimed there is support for the scheme in terms of the potential for economic growth, facilities and jobs.