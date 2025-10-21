Campaigners calling for double-yellow lines on “hazardous” Derbyshire village “rat run” have their request denied, despite support Reform representative

Campaigners aiming to get double-yellow lines on a “hazardous” Derbyshire village “rat run” junction have had their request denied, despite support from their Reform representative.

A total of 120 people signed a petition aiming to secure double yellow lines at the Church Street junction with Jessop Street and Orchard Close in Waingroves.

It said: “Vehicles are being parked between the junction of Church Street and Jessop Street in Waingroves and the junction of Jessop Street and Colliers Court in Waingroves, including on the advisory unbroken straight white line at the side of the carriageway, which is supposed to recommend drivers of vehicles not to park on the white line.

“This is making access for vehicles to and from Jessop Street and into Church Street frequently hazardous and increasing the possibility of collisions by vehicles.”

Cllr Tony Wilson, Reform, county council representative for the area, had written: “I am strongly in favour of the double yellow lines and parking restrictions at the Junction of Church Street and Jessop Street, Waingroves.

“The road is narrow at the junction and parked cars obstruct the view up and down the road to enable safe exit.

“Parked vehicles also cause an obstruction on entry if another car is waiting to exit.

“Unfortunately, Waingroves is known to the locals of the area as a rat run to avoid Codnor and fear the increase in traffic once the new Farmfoods store opens in Codnor.

“I would also like to point out that the petition also calls for Waingroves Road to be given access only status for the very same reason.’

Council officers say the site has not seen any recorded collisions resulting in injuries in the past three complete years.

They say a fair system has been introduced to rank areas in need of traffic regulation orders (TROs) – including double-yellow lines and other parking restrictions – in order of priority based on the impact on the area (including on businesses and residents), injury histories, issues with emergency vehicles and those reported by police.

Officers say the site has been rated a medium priority and that the council is “currently only proceeding with TROs that are considered a high priority” due to them being “not only financially costly but very consuming of officer time”.

Cllr Matt Allwood, Labour, one of the area’s Amber Valley borough council representatives, said: “It’s astonishing that the county council has ignored calls for double yellow lines at the Church Street junction in Waingroves, not only from local residents – who gathered 120 signatures on a petition highlighting real safety concerns – but also from Councillor Wilson, a member of their own Reform party.

“This administration appears more concerned with cost-cutting and bureaucracy than with common sense and the voices of the people it is meant to serve, continuing the same approach as the previous Conservative administration with with no change in direction or original ideas.

“Residents shouldn’t have to wait for officers to tick boxes and complete forms, or for someone to get hurt, before action is taken on a hazard that’s obvious to anyone who uses these narrow streets.”

Cllr David Williams, Labour, another of the borough’s representatives for the area, said: “Inhabitants of Jessop Street and the other Waingroves streets to which it gives access will be rather disappointed by the negative reaction of Derbyshire county highways under the new county council to their request through their petition to try and improve road safety at the bottom of Jessop Street where it meets Waingroves Road.

“Basically, what is being said by DCC Highways is that there have not been enough accidents at this location to justify a higher risk score and therefore being classified as a higher priority for introducing double yellow lines.

“This is a sad state of affairs. Residents and their visitors in this area will pray that the parking obstructions which frequently confront drivers of vehicles when leaving or entering Jessop Street into or out of Waingroves Road do not result in an accident.”

Cllr Charlotte Hill, the county council’s highways cabinet member, declined to comment.

Documents show locations with three or more collisions causing injuries are prioritised the highest, followed by those where there have been one to three, and finally those without any collision injury history.

Sites which would require police enforcement have the lowest level of priority, county council documents show.

They also state: “The absence of parking restrictions does not absolve motorists of their responsibility.

“Where obstructive or dangerous parking occurs, the police can take enforcement action.

“However, a police officer would need to be able to demonstrate that a driver’s action in parking is ‘unreasonable’, having regard to the duration, position and purpose of the parking.”

Council documents say that TROs which are “politically led” will see their prioritisation increased “over others without these influences”, with safety issues being the main form of criteria.

They add: “If the proposals are safety, developer led and /or politically led the total score will increase the proposals priority, over others without these influences. In generality, safety issues would therefore, score the highest.

“The ‘scoring’ system provides a clear list of TRO proposals with those scoring highest put forward for progressing.

“The number of orders will depend upon the available budget allocation and staff resources.”