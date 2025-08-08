Campaigners call for safeguarded Derbyshire land seized for HS2 be reused for pylon scheme

Campaigners are calling for previously safeguarded Derbyshire land seized for HS2 to be used for a planned 37-mile powerline scheme instead of further countryside disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after the Government recently lifted safeguarding from protected land on the former Phase 2b of the HS2 route – which had been due to stretch through Derbyshire – in July.

The route would have stretched from Birmingham to East Midlands Airport, Long Eaton and up through the length of Derbyshire to Chesterfield along with a servicing depot on the town outskirts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the route will not extend into Derbyshire at all but make use of the existing Midland Mainline, meaning the safeguarded land for new track is no longer required.

The Government recently lifted safeguarding from protected land on the former Phase 2b of the HS2 route – which had been due to stretch through Derbyshire – in July. Image shows artist's impression of HS2.

Derbyshire campaigners, including Amber Valley Borough Council’s Cllr Amanda Paget, say this would be a prime chance to use the land for the National Grid’s planned new 37-mile pylon route from Chesterfield, round Derby, to Willington.

The National Grid has said it previously looked at the HS2 route but disregarded it due to its travel through densely developed areas and major roads.

Its current pylon route includes extensive stretches through the open countryside, passing close to villages, including Morley, and heritage sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “We explored a variety of route options for the proposed new electricity line between Chesterfield and Willington, which will help move more homegrown, affordable energy to homes and businesses in the Midlands and beyond as demand for electricity grows. “This included the former HS2 corridor, but at the time our initial proposals were developed, this land was not available.

“Our assessments have since shown that much of it passes through densely developed areas, such as residential neighbourhoods, major roads, and sites reserved for other projects, among multiple environmental and technical factors. These restrictions make it unsuitable for new energy infrastructure.

“We’re committed to keeping local communities informed and involved. Early next year, we’ll share updated proposals and provide a clear opportunity for people to give feedback, helping to shape the plans.”

The Department for Transport, which is responsible for releasing the former HS2 land, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that 100 homes were acquired for HS2 through Derbyshire and a disposal programme for these properties will now take place, with the houses to be released onto the open market beginning in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: “Wherever possible, land and property assets are let out at market rates. The rental income helps offset the cost to the taxpayer of managing property that has been acquired for HS2, while meeting demand for rental properties in their local areas.”

Cllr Paget, who represents the Smalley, Shipley & Horsley Woodhouse ward, has written to the National Grid, saying: “It has recently come to our attention, and we understand, that the safeguarding provisions for HS2 land are now concluding.

“This development marks a critical turning point, as it effectively enables National Grid to revisit and re-evaluate routing and siting options that may have previously been constrained or deemed less viable for your critical infrastructure projects.

“This newfound flexibility presents a unique opportunity for more optimal planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have noted with close attention your internal document, “Corridor Preliminary Routing and Siting Study,” which referenced Corridor 5a along the M1 corridor.

“While this option was previously assessed and deemed unsuitable, the new circumstances surrounding the release of HS2 land introduce a compelling and entirely different perspective that demands renewed consideration.

“I strongly urge National Grid to conduct a thorough re-exploration and to prioritise the utilisation of the now-unencumbered HS2 route.

“This route, which clearly extends from Chesterfield to Willington, presents a strategic and potentially far less disruptive pathway for your infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Its thoughtful integration into your planning could significantly minimise potential environmental disruption, reduce the visual impact on our cherished landscapes, and crucially, alleviate the burden on existing communities within our borough who might otherwise face considerable upheaval or displacement.

“I trust that National Grid will accord this request the serious and diligent consideration it unequivocally merits.”

The Chesterfield to Willington scheme would form part of “The Great Grid Upgrade”, dubbed the “largest overhaul of the grid in generations”.

It would be built in six sections stretching from the north of Derbyshire to the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stage one connects Chesterfield and Stretton, followed by Stretton to Ripley, Ripley to Morley, Morley to Ockbrook, Ockbrook to Aston-on-Trent and Aston-on-Trent to Willington.

Derbyshire County Council has opposed the plans due to its impact on numerous heritage sites and protected landscapes, including the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site and Hardwick Hall.