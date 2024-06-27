Campaigners against massive Derbyshire housing scheme rearrange meeting to avoid clash with England’s Euros match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaigners opposed to a proposed development for 1,800 homes near two Derbyshire villages have rescheduled a public meeting with the area’s General Election candidates to avoid a clash with the England football team’s next Euros 2024 match.

Labour-controlled Bolsover District Council is considering Waystone Ltd’s controversial planning application for the Clowne Garden Village housing scheme for 1,800 properties with 24 hectares of greenfield land for mixed-development and employment with community and commercial facilities between Clowne and Barlborough.

And Clowne Garden Village Action Group campaigners – who fear the plans will lead to overcrowding, pose a strain on highways, services and the area – have rearranged a public meeting with the Bolsover Constituency’s General Election candidates so it does not clash with England’s match against Slovakia, on Sunday, June 30.

The public meeting was originally arranged for 6pm, on Sunday, June 30, at Clowne Community Centre, on Recreation Close, at Clowne, where Bolsover’s Parliamentary candidates will be invited to talk and answer pre-selected questions.

Proposed Clowne Garden Village Site

But to avoid England’s match in the first crucial knockout stage of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championships – which kicks off at 5pm, on Sunday, June 30 – the CGVAG public meeting has been rescheduled to start from 2pm, on the same day, on Sunday, June 30, at the Clowne Community Centre.

CGVAG Chairperson, Dom Webb, claims thousands are opposed to the proposed housing scheme so as a precaution a changed meeting schedule will now mean no one will miss out on the England match or face any other related inconveniences.

Mr Webb said: “Our membership has grown to over 2,000 and our online and paper petitions have over 6,000 signatures from residents in Clowne and Barlborough.”

England qualified for the tournament’s knockout stages and is among the competition’s last 16 teams after finishing top of Group C with the most points despite three lacklustre, undefeated performances including one win and two draws against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia, respectively.

The CGVAG stated that by June 26 four of the five Bolsover Constituency General Election Candidates, apart from Labour’s Natalie Fleet, had ‘confirmed’ their attendance at the forthcoming public campaign group meeting.

These include Conservative Mark Fletcher, Liberal Democrat David Hancock, Reform UK’s Robert Reaney, and the Green Party’s David Kesteven.

Campaigners and residents have raised a number of concerns that the proposed Clowne Garden Village scheme poses a possible impact on highways and existing services, the countryside, wildlife, drainage and flooding with the potential loss of Green Belt land on the earmarked site.

Many have signed a Clowne Garden Village Action Group petition and nearly 1,400 public comments have now been submitted to the council concerning the application for the proposed housing development, north of Clowne including part of the village centre off Hickinwood Lane.

Bolsover’s most recent MP, Mark Fletcher, has also claimed the housing scheme could increase the population of the area by nearly 50per cent and that the amount of actual affordable housing will be negligible and in his own survey he claims 95per cent of 276 residents who answered questions were opposed to the development.

The council has stated that ‘exceptional circumstances’ have been cited to legally allow the removal of Green Belt preservation at the site and that it has to meet housing and affordable housing targets because of nationwide shortages.

Waystone has also claimed there is support for the scheme in terms of the potential for economic growth, facilities and jobs.

