Campaign underway to save 'much needed' Chesterfield play park

Campaigners are fundraising to buy new play equipment for Stanford Way Play Park in Walton.

The park friends group says it has to find £5,000 – 10 per cent of the total – before it is match-funded by the parks team at Chesterfield Borough Council.

Campaign organisers also have a long term aim to improve the wider park area and turn it into a place where the whole community can relax.

FOSWPPP committee members, from left, Chris Collard, Verity Taylor, Chris George and Chris Briggs.

Chris Collard, from the Friends of Stanford Way Play Park Project (FOSWPPP), said: “The play equipment has become very tired and tatty and last September a group of residents got a committee together to try to raise the £50,000 which it is estimated the repairs will need.

"We’ve had a great response from people. The JustGiving page has already reached 41 per cent of the total we need. The money would be spent on a rubberised surface and new play equipment.”

Group members have leafleted homes within a 0.5-mile radius of the playpark, which is aimed at children aged five to eight, to explain what they are hoping to achieve.

"The play park is much-needed and we also hope long term that we can take responsibility for that whole part of the park,” Chris said.

"We could then install picnic tables, benches or have a small nature trail. It will hopefully create some community spirit.

"When people ask what we are doing, we can say we are trying to improve the park for everybody.

"Even before Covid people seemed to be drawing in a bit.

“Now there is definitely less engagement between people, because of online shopping, working from home and less socialising. This could help improve that and return to a little more shoulder to shoulder engagement between people.”

Chris says the play park would benefit from a new and safe ground surface, together with up to four new pieces of play equipment.