Campaign is launched to save historic community hub

Belper residents have launched an urgent campaign to save a former school and local arts centre which was put up for sale by Derbyshire County Council.

More than 200 people signed a petition to halt the sale of the Fleet Old School Community Hub and Arts Centre and the building has now been successfully registered as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

This means campaigners have until October to raise funds to purchase the building, which they believe could cost around £250,000.

Now they are appealing to voluntary groups and organisations within the town to collaborate with them in trying to secure funding for the building, which has served as a vital platform for cultural enrichment for several decades.

It originally opened as a school in 1878, becoming a community hub after it closed its classrooms in 1986. Since then the hub – known locally as FLUB - has been a valuable home for local artists, musicians and theatre companies and is considered an asset to the community it serves.

Derbyshire County Council put the building in The Fleet up for sale earlier this year and campaigners fear it is liquidating community assets to help deal with its £46m overspend.

They say the council failed to communicate its plans with them, despite the fact that the community worked together to raise money to save the building and spent time making minor repairs to the building.

Local artist Chris Lewis-Jones said: “We know from our campaign and the positive support we've received from the likes of Strutts Community Centre, Belper Community Enterprise Company, Number 28, Transition Belper, local artists, makers, tradespeople, health professionals, socially engaged practitioners and local residents that our aspirations are not only feasible, but important to the community, our community.”

Ian Pringle, who also lives close to the Fleet Arts Centre, said: “The building was originally a school but, for the past 40-odd years, has been a community building that has housed many art groups.

“We need more community spaces like this; there is a lack of these buildings for children and young people living in the area.”

Local resident Mike Sykes added: “The Fleet Arts Centre is more than just a building; it's a symbol of our community's spirit and resilience. It's where friendships are forged, talents are nurtured, and ideas are exchanged. Losing it would be a tremendous loss and a huge blow to the community

“It connects local people and seeing it sold to a developer will be one less place, owned by the community, for us to go to.”

As the campaign to save the Fleet Arts Centre gains momentum, organisers remain optimistic about its future. Through continued collaboration and support from individuals, businesses, and local authorities, they aim to secure sustainable funding and ensure the centre's longevity for generations to come.

It offers a diverse range of programs and activities for people of all ages and backgrounds. From art classes and music lessons to poetry readings and theatrical performances, it has fostered creativity, learning, and social cohesion.