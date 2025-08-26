Calow Gala draws 5000 visitors for family day out featuring dog show, classic cars, live music, competitions, games and rides

By Gay Bolton
Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:47 BST
Red-hot attractions and late summer sunshine were a winning combination at Calow Gala which attracted more than 5000 visitors.

Families flocked to the recreation ground at Oaks Farm Lane for an August bank holiday bonanza of sideshows and rides, dog show and classic cars, live music and competitions.

Penny Cartledge, who chairs Calow Gala, said: “Amongst the day’s attractions were over 50 stalls with an amazing array of goods for sale as well as fun and games for all the family.

“Live music with local artistes played all day with an amazing line up covering all tastes. We welcomed especially the Choir @ The Royal who came for the first time.

“The dog show was very well attended in terms of entrants and spectators who either picnicked or sampled some of the lovely, and diverse range of food on offer.

"Special thanks have to be made to the army of volunteers who keep doing their part on the day and without whom we really couldn’t hold the gala.”

Photographer Nick Rhodes captured the sights of the third annual gala.

Fun in the sun for all ages at the third annual gala.

Fun in the sun for all ages at the third annual gala. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Taking a spin on a funfair ride.

Taking a spin on a funfair ride. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Happy girl revels in the fun of the gala.

Happy girl revels in the fun of the gala. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Big heave in a tug of war competition.

Big heave in a tug of war competition. Photo: Nick Rhodes

