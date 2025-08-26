Families flocked to the recreation ground at Oaks Farm Lane for an August bank holiday bonanza of sideshows and rides, dog show and classic cars, live music and competitions.

Penny Cartledge, who chairs Calow Gala, said: “Amongst the day’s attractions were over 50 stalls with an amazing array of goods for sale as well as fun and games for all the family.

“Live music with local artistes played all day with an amazing line up covering all tastes. We welcomed especially the Choir @ The Royal who came for the first time.

“The dog show was very well attended in terms of entrants and spectators who either picnicked or sampled some of the lovely, and diverse range of food on offer.

"Special thanks have to be made to the army of volunteers who keep doing their part on the day and without whom we really couldn’t hold the gala.”

Photographer Nick Rhodes captured the sights of the third annual gala.

1 . Calow Gala 2025 Fun in the sun for all ages at the third annual gala. Photo: Nick Rhodes

2 . Calow Gala 2025 Taking a spin on a funfair ride. Photo: Nick Rhodes

3 . Calow Gala 2025 Happy girl revels in the fun of the gala. Photo: Nick Rhodes