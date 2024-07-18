Callum Hancock: Derbyshire boxer abused as a child fears attacker Jason Lyttle will strike again when released

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sex offender who was released early from prison is back behind bars - but his victim fears he will strike again when he walks free later this year.

Jason Lyttle was jailed in 2018, for six years and three months, after admitting three sex offences committed 17 years earlier.

His victim, former boxer Callum Hancock, who was just 10 when he was abused, gave his consent to be identified at the time - and does so again today as he is worried that Lyttle will pose a risk when he leaves Nottingham Prison in November.

He believes Lyttle has shown little remorse and no regard for the law since his conviction.

Callum Hancock

That was proven, he says, when Lyttle was recalled to jail on July 4, for breaching the terms of his licence.

Exactly what that contravention was is unknown, but the inmate was similarly recalled back to his cell after a spell of freedom in 2022.

In that year, he was accused of assaulting two police officers.

Today, an HM Prison and Probation Service spokesman confirmed Lyttle was back inside and stated: "Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and we do not hesitate to recall them to custody if they break the rules.”

Callum, a father of two and an oil rig worker who lives in the Eckington area, was 10 years old when he was attacked by Lyttle, who had repeatedly bullied him at school.

The 6ft 3ins, undefeated, former super middleweight boxer, isn't concerned these days of any threat to his own safety as Lyttle comes to the end of his sentence.

But he realises there is a chance he will meet up with him, by chance, in the neighbourhood. And the 33-year-old knows he will have to restrain himself.

Today, he again waived his anonymity to raise concerns about what threats society faces when a molester is allowed back on the streets.

Callum Hancock and his partner

"It is a worry that he might reoffend because this individual has absolutely no regard or respect for others or for the law," said Callum.

"He is still on the Sex Offenders' register but his prison sentence will be finished.

"In the six years since he was sentenced, he has not learned his lesson. We know that because he has reoffended.”

Callum said the judge in the 2018 case had initially considered a 14-year tariff but more than halved it because Lyttle, then of Lightwood Close, Marsh Lane, Eckington, was about 15 years old at the time of the offences.

Callum says he has been sickened to see Lyttle being recalled to prison on more than one occasion.

The former fighter, who is engaged and has two boys aged 21 months and four months, said: "His reoffending rocks me big time.

"If I'd dealt with this in my own way then he would never be able to reoffend again

"But I have so much to lose now. Two beautiful boys, a gorgeous partner and an amazing family. These are what keep me on the straight and narrow.

"I speak out now in the hope that tomorrow will be a better world for survivors of sexual abuse and for any man or boy to hopefully speak out and not take their life or another life.

"I have been in those frames of mind all too often and if I can help just one person I am happy," said Callum, speaking from a rig north of the Shetlands.

Lyttle, 37, had been in trouble with the police before his sentencing for the sex crimes.

He was in the dock for threatening behaviour, causing damage, and contacting a person despite a restraining order.

Now, six years later, Callum has had to draw on his inner strength to keep life on an even keel, as he waits for his predator's release.

He is determined not to take the law into his own hands.

"It is frustrating, at times, I feel as though I put my trust into a system and something that does not exist, really. "This man has no respect for others, for myself and the law.

"Next time he comes out, it is for good, without licence conditions and that is definitely a worry. It doesn't sound like he has been rehabilitated at all.

"This guy is a danger to children and women. He has harassment and stalking on him, he can terrorise lives.

"I have every chance of bumping into him with us living so close - I have got so much to lose, a fiancé and children and livelihood...all of that could be lost the day me and him see each other."