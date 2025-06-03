Calls to reject housing plan for Derbyshire village - to avoid losing international protections and reputation

Officials want plans for houses in a Derbyshire village rejected amid fears over the perceived impact they would have on the protected Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site.

Plans from Wheeldon Brothers Ltd for nine houses in Plains Lane, Blackbrook – a mile west of Belper – are set to be rejected by Amber Valley Borough Council at a meeting on Monday, June 9.

Borough council planners, heritage officers and the Derwent Valley Mills Partnership are all pushing for the scheme to be rejected.

This comes a year after UNESCO, an international agency promoting arts and culture, said it has “grave concern” about the future of the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site due to a number of “significant” and “inappropriate” schemes being approved in the historic area.

The proposed housing site in Plains Lane, Blackbrook.

It has urged the UK Government to halt all new developments which could further harm the outstanding universal value of the mills and their settings, which stretch for 15 miles from Matlock Bath, through Belper to Derby.

UNESCO added the site to its “state of conservation” list, which effectively tracks areas with an amber warning to losing its status without action.

The plot of land in question sits 500 metres from the world heritage site, in its protected “buffer zone” and 470 metres from the Belper and Milford conservation area, a council report details.

In its objection letter, the Derwent Valley Mills Partnership wrote: “The DVMWHS is now under the close scrutiny of UNESCO and further erosion of the relict rural landscape for residential development, especially when this has been identified as an issue by UNESCO, may result in the DVMWHS being placed on UNESCO’s World Heritage ‘In Danger’ List, and ultimately removal from the World Heritage list. If this were the case, then this would constitute ‘substantial harm’.”

The borough council’s heritage officer wrote: “The proposed site is currently open and rural in character and provides a rural setting along Plains Lane, despite residential development to the north and west.

“Even though there is no intervisibility into or out of the World Heritage Site it does contribute to rural character and, consequently, to the setting of the WHS.

“In my view, the proposed development would not preserve or enhance the setting of the WHS and results in less than substantial harm to the significance of the designated heritage asset.”

A report submitted with Wheeldon Brothers’ application details: “While it is acknowledged that there would be some diminution of the countryside surrounding the settlement, this would be modest with countryside access unaffected beyond the site.

“Furthermore, whilst we have identified ‘less than substantial harm’ to the setting and significance of the WHS, the public benefit of housing delivery in the context of the council’s (housing) supply and the accumulation of all other public benefits significantly and demonstrably outweigh any residual negative impact.

“Blackbrook is readily acknowledged as settlement that is not the focus of future housing growth within the borough, however, the site is immediately adjacent to the built framework of the settlement where development is supported and, benefits from good links transport links by virtue of its proximity to the A517 Ashbourne Road and the sites proximity to public transport links.”

Belper Town Council and Hazelwood Parish Council have both objected to the plans, saying they demonstrate an attempt to “piggyback” on national housebuilding targets and would harm the village and its surrounding historic landscape.

A total of 52 objection letters have been submitted by residents opposing the scheme due to the loss of sheep grazing land, road safety concerns, impact on the World Heritage Site, loss of wildlife habitats, flooding concerns and lack of supporting infrastructure.

An objector detailed: “With current threats to the World Heritage Site, it would be playing with fire to purposefully increase the risk.”

A decision will be made by councillors next week.