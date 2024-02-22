Calls for investigation following errors made by Derbyshire council in hunt for a permanent Traveller site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting last week (February 15) discussed a report into the authority’s assessment of a potential Traveller site at Hasker Farm, near Carsington Water for eight months, including liaising with a known convicted drug dealer.

The independent report, carried out by East Midlands Councils at a cost of nearly £5,000, partially upheld four out of 10 complaints made to the district council – implicating all of its councillors.

Now calls have been made for a wider independent investigation to further assess the shortcomings of the authority, with resignation demands for leading officers already being made.

A view of the site at ground level. (Image: Google)

Council leader, Cllr Steve Flitter said the investigation may go further but also that it should be “put in the past”.

Paul Williamson, a Hasker Farm resident for the past decade, told the meeting the report was a “good start” but cannot be called an “investigation” due to its limited scope, the limited evidence it considered and due to the witnesses it did not interview.

He said the resulting conclusions were “fundamentally flawed and procedurally unfair” and felt there needed to be a “do-over” to avoid “severe legal and reputational jeopardy”.

Sarah Dines, Conservative MP for the Derbyshire Dales, dubbed the Hasker Farm situation a “scandal”.

She said: “The findings at this stage are already damning and there is clearly more to come.

“Rather than accept the fact that very senior officers of this council have behaved in an appalling and unprofessional manner, all I have seen is attempts from the council to try and downplay the findings.

“This is the tip of the iceberg. Any of the attempts from the council to downplay the seriousness of the scandal will rebound on officers and those elected members of the council.

“There is no real difference between upheld and partially upheld complaints. You cannot be a little bit pregnant.”

Ms Dines said: “When you are in a hole, stop digging.

“The leadership of the council need to act fast otherwise they damage the reputation of the many good people that work at this council.

“It is time to come clean, the matter needs to be further investigated and frankly I for one expect proper resignations of those senior officers who have misled my constituents and me.”

Cllr Dermot Murphy said the reputational damage caused to the council was “truly unacceptable” and that he did not have “any confidence” in the results of the report, due to not all witnesses being interviewed.

He said: “The Hasker Farm must in my view go to the ombudsman for further investigation and scrutiny. Unless we do there will continue to be a black cloud hanging over the authority.”

Helen Mitchell, director of corporate and customer services and monitoring officer, said the authority apologised for any mistakes made, noting the “errors of judgement” made “as a result of pressure on officers from political leadership”.

Cllr Flitter said: “There are lessons to be learnt here and we have to do it in the correct way. “We have got to come together and look at how we do things, which we have been doing since day one, because we did not agree how the process was led in the first place.

“Transparency and governance was one of my main topics when we took over in May and that’s what I aim to try and drive this council to do, in being open, honest and above board.

“I think that a lot of things (raised in the report) are minor things because not one has been fully upheld.

“Public confidence was used by Cllr Murphy and also a ‘black cloud’.

“That black cloud was held over the last administration and we are trying to build that public confidence and to do that we have to work together and until things stop and people start working together then we will not succeed in coming to a successful outcome.

“I do not believe that blaming officers for things which they may or may not have made an error of judgement in the past, we have got to look at the seriousness of that.

“And that has been looked at in the proper way. We have looked at it as leaders. We have looked at it as an external inquiry and it may go further. I can’t see this stopping.

But we as a district council will do what we can to appease what the complainant has put forward and we want to work together.”

Cllr Geoff Bond said: “There have clearly been failings by the council and I think that is both from officers and members. There is room for learning and growth.”

He said there had been an “undermining of confidence” and that honesty, truthfulness and transparency were needed going forward.

Cllr Lucy Peacock said: “There is a danger that if we spend too much time hashing over things that no longer have an effect that potentially affects transparency in the future. “Certainly if we start expecting resignations or anything like that, that doesn’t encourage people to be transparent.”

Cllr Neil Buttle, co-deputy leader of the council, said he was “feeling apologetic” for the authority’s officers, saying “we kind of let them down”.

He said: “I welcome this complaint because it has made me stop and think about the way that we were behaving and that we need to be less complacent.

“We need to tighten up our operation and just do a better job. I am sorry we have got to this point and I think we do owe our officers an apology.”

Cllr Flitter said: “It is something that we need to put in the past and we need to move forward.

“We are resolute at this council to stand by our officers and it has got to be remembered that it is the council that will set the tone for who works at this council and what action is to be taken, not outside sources. We will work resolutely in protecting our officers from outside interference.”

The East Midlands Councils report found transparency issues, poor governance, improper record keeping and a “significant error of judgement”.

The Hasker Farm “scandal” saw council officers work on a potential deal over the proposed site for eight months through extensive private meetings, which involved working with a convicted drug dealer who had been acting on behalf of the land owner.

This situation only came to light due to work from campaigners and the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), with the issue never discussed in public meetings organised by the authority – until the LDRS’s reporting.

Of the 10 allegations, East Midlands Council partially upheld four and dismissed the remaining six.

It partially upheld allegations of:

Lack of transparency and good governance

Prior knowledge of convictions and of involvement in organised crime

Lack of enforcement of planning permission breaches

Missing paperwork and lack of transparency

Investigators found that executive officials Tim Braund and Rob Cogings “had some prior knowledge” of the “criminal past” of the person they were communicating with and meeting with over the potential Traveller site.

They found “this was probably shared more widely among senior officers, but that they chose not to investigate further and instead trusted their own assessment that (the land owner’s representative) was genuine in his desire to help the Traveller families.

“As events transpired, this was a significant error of judgement.