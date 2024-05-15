Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A councillor is calling for better mental health care in Derbyshire.

Councillor Ed Fordham, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Derbyshire County Council, has raised concerns over a recent spate of deaths and attempted suicides in Chesterfield town centre.

It comes after a number of incidents across the town over the last few months.

Cllr Fordham said: “The recent spate of attempted and sadly successful suicides has highlighted that Chesterfield has a problem. I have constantly called for all footbridges to be made suicide-proof - and this has been turned down.

Floral tributes left in Chesterfield town centre for Danny Parkes.

"Indeed, in the proposed multimillion revamp of the Railway Station and Town Centre the footbridge over the A61 will remain unchanged and a constant and ongoing risk for people.

“I have consistently raised issues around suicide, attempted suicide, mental health and public risk and sought to get both the Borough Council and the County Council to do more. Prevention is the real game here and I believe that the County Council is often too reactive and fails to intervene early enough in situations that require expert mental health care.

"Any family or individual who has been touched by a death in their family or friends through failed mental health strain knows that early intervention is crucial.”

Last month a well-known Chesterfield character Danny Parkes collapsed and died in the town centre. Police said that it is not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances around his death.

Councillor Ed Fordham is calling for better mental health care in Derbyshire to prevent early death through life collapse and attempted suicide.

Cllr Fordham added: “Danny Parkes was a difficult but loveable rogue, but in truth, he was also a deeply troubled guy who needed and deserved our help. The truth is, we as a society were unable to help him early enough."

Cllr Fordham proposed that the County Council should take the initiative and set up a highly visible mental health support shop in of the empty units in the town centre to prevent similar incidents in the future. He believes this should be a partnership with the borough council, the police, but also with the hospital and staff from the specialist Hartington Unit.

He added: “This ‘shop’ would enable the intentions to be supportive, much earlier in the life cycle of trouble and also would seek to tackle the problems rather than just arrest or move individuals out of the town centre. I strongly believe that we can and should do better to help those who are vulnerable for whom life has become unduly complex and burdensome.

“I am desperately keen that we do everything possible to end the tragedy of early death through life collapse and attempted suicide from bridges around the town. Danny Parkes and others deserve that at least.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are always saddened to hear about the death of any resident and pass our condolences to Danny’s friends and family. We work in partnership with key local organisations through a range of forums and programmes to address mental health issues.