Calling all animal lovers - the RSPCA is seeking to hire rescue officer in Derbyshire

Animal welfare charity the RSPCA is recruiting a rescue officer in Derbyshire whose patch will include Chesterfield.

The frontline worker will respond to reports of cruelty, neglect and injury, deal with complaints and collect and rescue injured and trapped animals as they work alongside charity inspectors.

Steve Bennett, RSPCA Chief Inspectorate Officer, said: “It can be a challenging role, and you may encounter upsetting and stressful situations so we are looking for resilient, independent thinkers who can deal with difficult situations with empathy and with the ability to stay calm, professional and focused. And whilst there can be difficult situations to tackle, you will work in a team who understands and will ensure you feel supported.

“There is no typical day in the life of an animal rescue officer, but you can expect to work closely with people and animals every day, offering the opportunity for a career that is both varied and rewarding and helps to make a real difference to animal’s lives on a daily basis.”

The successful applicant will attend a four-month training course, which starts in April 2025 to help best equip them for the challenges of the role. The training can include swimming 50 metres fully clothed and carrying out water rescue training in preparation for what can be a physically-demanding role.

Applicants - who must be 18 by the time they start the course - need to demonstrate their passion for animal welfare and their dedication to end cruelty and promote kindness and respect.

They will need a full manual driving licence, and have attained a level 2 qualification in English at GCSE. Applicants will also need to live within one of these postcodes: S40, S41, S42, S43, S44, S45. The charity is unable to consider applications from candidates who wish to relocate.

The role involves working a shift pattern, including some weekends and bank holidays.

Twenty-four animal rescue officers are being recruited by the RSPCA across England and Wales and will take the number employed by the charity to more than 200. Together with the inspectors, animal rescue officers have responded to a whopping 247,265 incidents from January to November this year.

Interested applicants have until December 27 to apply. For more information, visit: https://jobs.rspca.org.uk/jobs/home