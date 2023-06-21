"Call 999 if you feel in danger” – say Derbyshire police following reports of Rogue Traders targeting residents
Officers have issued a warning to residents – after they received reports of rogue traders targeting residents in the Clay Cross area
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:16 BST
Officers from Clay Cross Safter Neighbourhood Team have urged residents to stay vigilant and follow safety measures following reports of rogue traders in the area.
Residents are asked not to answer the door to any unknown individuals and not to invite any unknown persons to their home address.
Officers added: “Do not feel pressured into buying items at the door. Report if you see anything suspicious.