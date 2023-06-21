Officers from Clay Cross Safter Neighbourhood Team have urged residents to stay vigilant and follow safety measures following reports of rogue traders in the area.

Residents are asked not to answer the door to any unknown individuals and not to invite any unknown persons to their home address.

Officers added: “Do not feel pressured into buying items at the door. Report if you see anything suspicious.

