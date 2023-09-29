Cafe owner's delight at TripAdvisor award placing north Derbyshire business among the world's favourites

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Figaro at Wingerworth has been named by TripAdvisor as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice award winner, following consistently great reviews over the last 12 months. The coveted award places winners among the top ten percent of listings on TripAdvisor worldwide.

Rowan Adlington, who owns the plant-based cafe on Allendale Road, said: “I am delighted to have received this award and I can only thank my wonderful staff team for making this happen. We have come a long way since first opening our doors in the aftermath of the pandemic. I am proud that two years on we have been recognised with this award. I dreamt that Figaro would be an asset to our community. A place for people of our village to come together. It has been beautiful to watch it grow and surpass my expectations. I owe a huge thank you once again to all those, both staff and guests, who make Figaro the vibrant and welcoming space that it is."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest review for the cafe, posted by km of Derby on the TripAdvisor site, says: “I have just found Figaro, have been twice now and had amazing food and wonderful service. The staff are passionate about the ingredients they use and where they are sourced. Home made with love. I am not vegan but there is something for everyone on the menu and specials board. Would highly recommend.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe owner Rowan Adlington raises a cup to her staff and guests who have made Figaro a vibrant and welcoming space.