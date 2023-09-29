Cafe owner's delight at TripAdvisor award placing north Derbyshire business among the world's favourites
and live on Freeview channel 276
Figaro at Wingerworth has been named by TripAdvisor as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice award winner, following consistently great reviews over the last 12 months. The coveted award places winners among the top ten percent of listings on TripAdvisor worldwide.
Rowan Adlington, who owns the plant-based cafe on Allendale Road, said: “I am delighted to have received this award and I can only thank my wonderful staff team for making this happen. We have come a long way since first opening our doors in the aftermath of the pandemic. I am proud that two years on we have been recognised with this award. I dreamt that Figaro would be an asset to our community. A place for people of our village to come together. It has been beautiful to watch it grow and surpass my expectations. I owe a huge thank you once again to all those, both staff and guests, who make Figaro the vibrant and welcoming space that it is."
The latest review for the cafe, posted by km of Derby on the TripAdvisor site, says: “I have just found Figaro, have been twice now and had amazing food and wonderful service. The staff are passionate about the ingredients they use and where they are sourced. Home made with love. I am not vegan but there is something for everyone on the menu and specials board. Would highly recommend.”
John Boris, chief growth officer at TripAdvisor, said: “Congratulations to the 2023 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice winners. The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”