The opportunity was announced in a post on the Borough Council’s Facebook page. The post said: “We're thrilled to announce that a fantastic café space is now available to let within Alfreton Indoor Market. This hot and cold food outlet operates four days a week, perfectly in sync with the market's operating hours. It's been a thriving business for several years, boasting a loyal customer base that you can build upon.”

The Council is looking for someone who can bring “irresistible food” which will “delight Alfreton's town center shoppers”. An expression of interest document and cafe licence application form can be downloaded from the Borough Council’s website.

The council’s Facebook post also said: “We invite all applicants to share their unique style and menu ideas and tell us how your café can thrive and contribute to the growth of the market, attracting new customers to the town.

"The unit even offers the potential for themed events, giving you the freedom to manage your business within the supportive indoor environment of the market.”

Completed application documents must be submitted to [email protected] by midnight on the 29th October 2023. Successful applicants will be invited for an interview.