Is a new-build property planned for your neighbourhood?

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

43 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: First floor extension on top of the existing garage and single storey rear extension with associated alterations.

17 Aviemore Close, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Cut all trees and branches which overhang the property back to nearest suitable point.

19 Aviemore Close: Cut all trees and branches which overhang the property back to nearest suitable point.

21 Westmoor Road, Brimington: Use of the land to site a mobile home for ancillary use to the main dwellinghouse.

Gordon Lamb (Nissan and Renault), Discovery Way, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Illuminated comms wall sign, illuminated fascia sign, illuminated pylon sign and illuminated entrance portal.

5 Market Place,Chesterfeld: One accessibility sign, two car park signs, one 55ins digital screen, six internally illuminated fascia signs, one window manifestation, one nameplace, three projecting signs and one block of four small mandatory posters.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Owen Falls Avenue, Chesterfield: Crown raising of all trees abutting footpath to 2.5m and cutting back to fence line to prevent obstruction of the highway. Crown raising of all trees over the highway to 5m to prevent obstruction of high sided vehicles accessing roadway. Prune any branches to ensure a 3m clearance from all buildings and structures. Conditional permission.

Dryhurst House, Sycamore Drive, Chesterfield: Pruning work to a damaged limb on a copper beech tree. Conditional permission.

Queens Park, Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield: Repollard one willow tree in car park. Reduce dead/declining ash/elm/alder to 5m standing carcass. Remove deadwood over cycle path and prune path to provide 1m clearance from phone line. Unconditional permission.

Soresby Street car park, Rose Hill East, Chesterfield: Crown lift three lime trees to 4m over car park and continue height around canopy. Prune to provide 3m structural clearance. Remove deadwood. Unconditional permission.

Shentalls Gardens, West Bars, Chesterfield: Various crown lift, removal of deadwood and structural pruning. Unconditional permission.

12 Lakeside Close, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension extending 2.5 metres from back wall of house. Materials to match existing. CLOPUD granted.

Hasland Junior School, Broomfield Avenue, Hasland: Crown lift of five trees, removal of dead wood on seven trees and removal of overhanging branches from common ash. Conditional permission.

The Barn, 11 Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Internal and external alterations. Conditional permission.

1 St Margaret’s Drive, Chesterfield: Change of use to a nine bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) with associated alterations. Conditional permission.

12 Midland Court, Ingleton Road, Hasland: Erection of dwelling house. Conditional permission.

The Pump House Farm, The Paddocks, Mastin Moor: Self build new bungalow and detached garage adjacent to Old Pump House Farm. Conditional permission.

St Peter and St Paul School, Hady, Chesterfield: Construction of a multi-use games area (MUGA) with associated infrastructure, car park and internal access route. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

7 Southgate Court, Eckington: Prune one silver birch tree and one maple tree.

5 Netherfields Crescent, Dronfield: Ground floor infill of an existing car port, small porch to the front of the house, replacing and adding extension to the rear.

The Greyhound, Main Road, Higham: Prune one lime tree and prune mixed species trees.

Birch Croft, Bole Hill, Wingerworth: Extensions and alterations to the dwellinghouse.

29 Lea Road, Dronfield: Removal of one beech tree and one pine tree and pruning of one birch tree.

35 Ford Street, New Tupton: Two storey side extension to form bedrooms, garage and shower area. Rear single storey extension to form kitchen dining area, and new front porch.

7 Holland Close, Morton: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions, and alterations to house.

Garage site, Billam Street, Eckington: Prior notification of proposed demolition of a number of brick built garages.

14 Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Prune two silver birch trees.

57 Acorn Ridge, Walton, Chesterfield: Detached rear garden building/gym/workshop/shed.

Clee Hill Plant Ltd, Mansfield Road, Corbriggs, Chesterfield: Installation of roof mounted 58.24kW solar PV system comprising of 128 x Canadian Solar 455w modules.

Land north of Clover Meadow Far, Freebirch, Eastmoor: Change of use of land from temporary camp site to permanent tented camp site (for up to 50 tents), including retention of three 6m x 4m bell tents on a timber base, and two 3m x 2m timber toilet and shower buildings and re-stoning of the existing hardstanding.

Marsh Green Farm Shop Ltd, Matlock Road, Kelstedge, Ashover: Extension to cafe with rooftop seating terrace.

8 Gables Close, Holmewood: Prune three sycamore trees.

The Wincel, Cripton Lane, Ashover: Single storey front and side extensions to semi detached property. Platform lift to front of property and retractable awning above existing front glazing.

91 Sutton Spring Wood, Temple Normanton: Retention of two outbuildings for use ancillary to the main bungalow.

Sportsman Inn, 207 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Construction of three two storey dwellings.

Kimberley, Clay Lane, Clay Cross: Front extension and porch, rear 4m PD single storey extension, drive widened for three cars, increased drop kerb and block paving.

Spitewinter Farm, Matlock Road, Spitewinter, Ashover: Conversion of agricultural workshop to dwelling and installation of sewage treatment plant.

Jetting Cottage, Fallgate, Milltown, Ashover: Timber workshop to replace existing timber shed.

The Derbyshire Suite Centre, Derby Road, Clay Cross: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to front elevation of tanning lounge.

Batemans Mill Hotel, Mill Lane, Old Tupton: Retrospective application for siting an InPost locker within hotel car park.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Swallows Nest Cottage, Darley Road, Stonedge, Ashover: Installation of three windows to west elevation and installation of five rooflights. Conditionally approved.

Pioneer House, Mill Lane, Wingerworth: Application for a two year temporary permission for a waste refuse vehicle hub, conversion of store room to welfare facility and new access ramp. Conditionally approved.

165 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Ground floor infill front/side extension below existing roof, garage conversion and new Velux roof windows.

Conditionally approved.

Land adjacent west side of Jubilee Cottages, Dark Lane, Calow: Change of use of land for the siting of two static prefabricated homes. Conditionally approved.

1 Well Lane, Higham, Alfreton: Pruning of one sycamore tree. Part approved, part refused.

229 Mansfield Road, Hasland: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to rear of public house. Conditionally approved.

84 Hartington Road, Dronfield: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to front elevation of supermarket. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

120 St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover: Two storey side extension.

19 South View, Whitwell: Raised hardstanding to the front with dropped kerb.

Land at 7 and 8 Newtonwood Lane, Newton: Extension of an existing dropped kerb and the erection of a closed-boarded fence and gated access.

Old Hall, Cragg Lane, Newton: Fell one poplar tree to ground level and remove all waste.

Unit 21, Crags Industrial Park, Morven Street, Creswell: Change of use from repair of vending machines (Class E) to storage, maintenance and cleaning of private ambulances (Sui Generis).

The Stables, Old Hall Lane, Whitwell: Replacement of wooden garden fence.

3 Town Street, Pinxton: Extensions and alterations including conversion of upper floors to create two self-contained residential flats and retention of existing ground floor retail unit. Demolition of outbuilding to rear for provision of communal parking, bin and cycle storage, and private amenity space.

The Coach House, Church Street, Barlborough: Listed Building Consent for repositioning of front doors.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

108 Ball Hill, South Normanton: Single storey rear extension to existing dwelling and alterations to existing rear flat roof and introduction of lantern light with opener. Granted conditionally.

17 Rotherham Road, New Houghton: Extension at first floor level over existing and single storey rear extension. Granted conditionally.

50 Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover: First floor extension to the side. New vehicular access with parking to the front. Granted conditionally.

Holmlea, Waverley Street, Tibshelf: Change of use of two self contained care home bungalows to two dwelling houses and associated works to form access and car parking. Granted conditionally.

The Grange, Ringer Lane Farm, Ringer Lane, Elmton: Installation of 40kw ground mount solar panel system, 2 x tables of 40 solar panels in portrait. Granted conditionally.

24 Alfreton Road, Pinxton: Two storey extension to left hand side and single storey extension to rear. Granted conditionally.

Land to the rear of 57 to 111 Shuttlewood Road, north of Mill Lane and west of Nether View, Bolsover: Erection of 74 dwellings (including seven affordable dwellings) and associated infrastructure including street layout, public open space and drainage. Granted conditionally.

Land north of 11 and 13 Coronation Avenue, New Houghton: Outline application with all matters reserved for two three bed dwellings with required parking. Granted conditionally.