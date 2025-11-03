Cafe extension bid wins go-ahead after amended scheme drops rooftop terrace plan amid council officers' concern

By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 14:44 GMT
Operators of a popular cafe near Ashover have been granted permission to build an extension.

Marsh Green Farm Shop Ltd on Ashover Road, Kelstedge proposes the single storey extension for the external seating area.

The scheme was amended after officers at North East Derbyshire District Council considered that an original plan for a rooftop seating terrace would have an adverse impact on the amenity of a neighbouring property to the south. This was because the rear wall would have been a similar height to the eaves of the existing building, and at such close proximity it would have harmed the outlook from the rooms immediately in front of the proposed extension. It would also likely have affected the diffuse daylight available to that property.

While the apex of the roof in the amended scheme is of a similar height, this is set back further away from the dwelling and will enable a much improved outlook.

