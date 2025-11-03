Operators of a popular cafe near Ashover have been granted permission to build an extension.

The scheme was amended after officers at North East Derbyshire District Council considered that an original plan for a rooftop seating terrace would have an adverse impact on the amenity of a neighbouring property to the south. This was because the rear wall would have been a similar height to the eaves of the existing building, and at such close proximity it would have harmed the outlook from the rooms immediately in front of the proposed extension. It would also likely have affected the diffuse daylight available to that property.