Cadley Hill View brings the seaside to Swadlincote!

Staff members surprised the residents wearing old fashioned long swimwear as they stepped through the doors onto the Cadley Hill View promenade.

Complete with beach umbrellas and a seascape backdrop, the residents had a blast as they were served classic fish and chips, cockles, and crab sticks, finished off with ice cream.

88-year-old resident, Jackie Lenton, said, ‘I really enjoyed the food, especially the fish and chips served in the baskets you get at the seaside. It was very nice to sample the cockles and crab sticks.’

Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, added, ‘We always do our best to create fun and exciting memories with our residents, who make Cadley Hill View the incredible home it is.

‘Our beach-themed pop-up restaurant was a hit – just what everyone needed in the recent cold weather!’

Cadley Hill View is inviting community members over 65 to join the residents for a special ‘Come Dine With Us’ lunch on Wednesday 14th February. Booking is essential, so to reserve a seat call 01283 907 036, email [email protected], or pop into the home on Darklands Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 0PQ.

Cadley Hill View is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home, located on Darklands Road in Swadlincote, and rated ‘GOOD’ by the CQC (Care Quality Commission). With 66 en suite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme.