Buy a Christmas tree and help Peak District National Park teams in fight against climate change

Trees are now on sale at Longshaw and Ilam Park where proceeds will help teams in the country’s oldest National Park to continue their vital work in protecting the landscape from the effects of climate change.

Craig Best, the newly appointed general manager of Peak District National Trust, said: “I have been inspired by the natural world for as long as I can remember, and I find great joy in finding new and creative ways to help empower people when it comes to tackling climate change.”

He is kickstarting the first winter season in his new job by going for a greener Christmas. Craig said: "Our decorated outdoor trees will be focussed on sustainability, which will involve not using plastic and instead using hand crafted decorations that also give our woodland birds a ‘helping hand’ over the winter months.

Craig Best, general manager for Peak District National Trust, hangs a handcrafted wooden decoration to an outdoor tree (photo: Kev Dunnington)

“We will also be helping people to better understand what they can do with their Christmas trees after the festive season is over, from replanting a rooted tree, composting or using it as a habitat pile in your garden.”

Craig is determined to build on the moorland and woodland restoration projects that have already been carried out in the Peak District by National Trust teams in previous years. He said: “By continuing to work in partnership with a broad range of organisations across the Peak District National Park; together we are committed to improving the condition of habitats and importantly working towards mitigating climate change by storing carbon, reducing flood risk, connecting habitats and increasing resilience to wildfire and plant diseases.

"When you buy a locally sourced and sustainable Christmas tree from Longshaw or Ilam Park, your support directly funds our conservation work that is helping our landscapes to be better equipped to tackle the impacts of climate change”

Christmas trees are on sale at Longshaw, just off the Woodcroft car park, until Saturday, December 19, from 9.30am to 4pm. They are also available to buy at Ilam Park, just off the main car park, until December 19, from 10.30am to 3pm.

Kev Best, surrounded by Christmas trees which the public can now buy at Longshaw and Ilam Park and support conservation work in the Peak District National Park (photo: Kev Dunnington).