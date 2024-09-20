Buxton Opera House gets vital funding to improve backstage areas
The money from the Small Grants Programme with The Linbury Trust has been given to the High Peak Theatre Trust, operators of Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre.
This funding will will be used towards the modernisation and futureproofing of the backstage communications system within the Grade II listed Buxton Opera House.
Amy Simcox, head of development at Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be awarded this funding to improve our backstage communications system.
“The new system will be a vital contribution in enabling us to support young people to learn brand new technical skills, forming the foundation of a potential career in arts production.
“This funding also means we can continue to offer a great experience to both our touring and in-house productions for years to come.
“We are very grateful to the Theatres Trust for their support.”
Buxton Opera House dates back to 1903 after being designed by celebrated theatre architect Frank Matcham and is regarded as one of the finest examples created by Matcham.
The Small Grants Programme funds small projects that make a big impact to a theatre’s resilience, sustainability, accessibility or improving the diversity of audiences.
This scheme provides grants of up to £5,000 for essential works to enable not-for-profit theatres across the UK to be viable and thrive in the future. It was launched in 2021 with the generous support of The Linbury Trust, which renewed its funding in 2022 for a further three years.
Theatres Trust is the national advice and advocacy body for the UK’s theatres supporting all forms of theatres, whether old or new, commercial, subsidised or community-run
Jon Morgan, director of Theatres Trust added: “Theatres Trust is delighted to support this wonderful theatre with a project that will benefit young people training in theatre skills, audiences and performers alike.
“This is exactly the type of project that our Small Grants Programme with The Linbury Trust was designed to fund.”
