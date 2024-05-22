Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire County Council's Leader has announced that Buxton Museum and Art Gallery will not return to its temporarily closed building which has been shut since the discovery of dry rot.

Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, told a Full Council meeting on May 22 that it is not viable for the building on Terrace Road, Buxton, to house the museum but the council intends to relocate the museum in the town.

He said: "We are announcing today it will not return to that building but to reassure people our commitment to a museum in Buxton will remain."

The museum was temporarily closed in June 2023 after it was discovered with dry rot and after nearly a year the council has now announced it will no longer house the museum and art gallery.

Concerned residents signed a petition organised by Vision Buxton with over 2,000 names calling for the building to be repaired and preserved as the town's museum.

In addition, Discover Buxton and Buxton Civic Association have also raised concerns and stressed the importance of keeping the museum in the town.

Cllr Lewis added that cost of repairs are beyond the council but the authority will look at using other facilities to house its 40,000 or so artifacts and there are plans for pop-up displays.

He said the council is very likely to 'dispose' of the building for another use but the authority will be investing in two new relevant staff members.

No mention was made at this stage concerning existing staff arrangements.

Cllr Lewis also said the council will continue to look for permanent premises in Buxton.