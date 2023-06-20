As previously reported, last month Girlguiding bosses announced their intention to shut the Glenbrook centre in Bamford at the end of 2023 – sparking uproar among units across north Derbyshire and beyond who use the facility for activity sessions and camping trips.

On Saturday, June 17, more than 300 leaders, guides, rangers, brownies, and rainbows gathered near the charity’s head office, opposite Buckingham Palace, to protest against the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Parker, from 6th Buxton Methodist Brownies, was among those staging an overnight vigil outside the building, before what they called a ‘Thunderation’ protest in St James’ Park.

Guide leaders are concerned about the lack of consultation with members.

After hand-delivering letters from her brownies to the charity’s chief executive Angela Salt, Julie said: “The training and activity centres are vital to providing adventure in a safe, friendly girl only space. When I took my promise I promised I would do my best, to be true to my myself.

“I could not say I'd done my best if I hadn't come down to support the campaign. I wanted to deliver the letters my brownies had written as we regularly use Glenbrook.”

Campaign supporters say the decision has been made without adequate consultation with Girlguiding’s 300,000 members, and very little information made public which might justify the closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That message has garnered significant support from national politicians and media attention, such as the BBC Radio 4 programme Woman’s Hour on Friday, June 16.

Girlguiding members staged a 12-hour overnight vigil outside the organisation’s headquarters. (Photo: Lawrence Weetman)

Lincolnshire Guide leader Aimiee Schofield told the programme about her four-year-old daughter's recent visit to Glenbrook and the new friends she made there.

Aimee said: “We were the only two from our unit and we were adopted by a brownie pack – and the most amazing thing is that by the end of the day the leaders of that brownie pack were saying you would have thought that she'd known these brownies beforehand and that you'd have thought that they'd have known each other forever.

“There's a sisterhood in Girlguiding that you don't get anywhere else where you can go to these national centres, meet people from all over the country, and make friends in a fantastic way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 31,000 people have signed a petition against the closure of the centres, and a further 16,000 against the closure of the charity’s century-old expatriate arm British Girlguiding Overseas (BGO).

Buxton unit leader Julie Parker slept out on the pavement to make her point.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “We were delighted to see so many people at the protest this weekend. We didn’t expect to see so many young members.

“Some gave short speeches explaining what the centres meant to them and how their closure would affect their Girlguiding experience. Although there was a very fun, light-hearted and party atmosphere there were extremely moving and poignant moments too.”

They added: “Girlguiding has given girls and leaders all the tools and skills they need to run a campaign like this through their protesting, campaigning, and speaking out badges. We hope Girlguiding shows girls that these empowering actions do work and carefully reviews the decision to close the activity centres and BGO.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sign the petition, go to tinyurl.com/yu676xeu. For campaign updates, join facebook.com/groups/257354313454907.

Lincolnshire leader Aimee Schofield spoke on BBC Woman's Hour about her experience of visiting Glenbrook.

Support your Buxton Advertiser by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Girlguides from across the country attended the event.