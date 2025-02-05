“Butcher's sausage is far superior to anything in a supermarket" Chesterfield butcher producing Six Nations sausages shares his favourite

A rugby-loving Chesterfield butcher is producing scrum-ptious sausages to celebrate the Six Nations tournament.

Richard Bexton, proprietor of Bexton’s Butchers at High Street, New Whittington has devised different flavours for each country.

He said: "We made pork and garlic for the French sausage last week, I’m going to make a Toulouse sausage this week. For the Scottish one we made pork and haggis last week and I’m going to make the square Lorne sausage this week. We do beef and Guinness for the Irish sausage and pork and leek for the Welsh Dragon one. I try and make different varieties for each country as often as I can which keeps it interesting.

"I started making Six Nations sausages about five years ago and got a really good response from customers.”

So which is patriotic fan Richard’s favourite? “I should say Olde English, but I actually like the Sicilian sausage,” he admitted. “It's Italian themed with pork, oregano, thyme and basil and makes your tastebuds dance about. A lot of people buy these, slice them up and put them in pasta dishes.”

Bexton’s Butchers produce a variety of thick and thin sausages on the premises, making between 300kg and 400kg each week. Richard said: “We make sausages every single day apart from Saturday. We made and sold over half a tonne during Christmas week. Tomato sausage is the biggest seller - it just flies out.”

Another favourite is the best pork sausage based on a recipe that second-generation butcher Richard found in a book belonging to his dad. He said: “The book is a 1910 “Handy Guide for Pork Butchers” by Thomas B. Finney. In those days they used to have Manchester sausage, Liverpool sausage and this book has all the different ones in it. I took the Derbyshire sausage recipe and worked with one of my suppliers who mixed the seasoning from the ingredients in the book."

All of the sausages sold at Bexton’s Butchers are handmade. Richard said: “It’s quite fast when you get going – I’ve been doing it long enough that I can do it in my sleep. We’ll have been making sausages for 35 years on September 9.”

Richard, who is 58 and lives in North Wingfield, trained as a butcher after leaving school and then went to work for his father. He said: “My dad Richard and mum Rosalind ran a butchers and a grocers shop in Calow. They retired in 1988 and I didn’t want the shop as I was a bit young then. A couple of years later I got a shop at New Whittington which is the shop we use now to bake pork pies, meat pies and sausage rolls.”

Ten years ago Bexton’s Butchers expanded into larger premises and has since invested in big mincers and sausage fillers plus additional fridges to keep up with demand.

Richard, whose business motto is Buy Better Buy Bextons, said: “Butcher's sausage is far superior to anything in a supermarket. We use the shoulder and belly pork. People say when they cook our sausage, no fat runs out of it. Sausage is a real British tradition – it’s a fabulous meal. We support British farmers by buying and selling local.”

In a brief respite from making sausages, Richard will travel to Twickenham to watch England take on France in the Six Nations on Saturday. He said: “I’m patriotic – I think England can do it. They’ve got a lot of new players in the team. The first game was quite encouraging against Ireland who are always at the top of their game – they won it last year.

"Rugby is a great game, I think it’s better than football. There is no segregation even at international matches. It’s a violent game on the pitch but there is no hooliganism or trouble. The banter you have with the French fans is absolutely fantastic – it’s all friendly and a great atmosphere.”

Richard played for Tupton Rugby Club for 15 years until his early forties.