Busy Chesterfield town centre road closed 'for some time' following two car collision

Drivers are being warned to avoid a busy town centre road following a two car collision.

Emergency services are currently at Loundsley Green Road, in Chesterfield and said the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Chesterfield Town Centre Safter Neighbourhood Team posted: “Loundsley Green Road is closed on the westbound side of the roundabout with Linacre Road following a two car collision. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes - the road is likely to be closed for some time.”