Sofia Brown is looking for sports shirts that she can display at Olympia House Antiques on Brimington Road, where her grandad Abdul Latif used to manufacture clothing.

Abdul, who was 86, passed away at home in Newbold on March 18. Sofia said: “He was a great man who we all adored and he will be greatly missed.”

She plans to honour her grandad’s memory by displaying football shirts in the premises where Abdul ran Latif Textiles for more than a decade. Sofia said: “When I told him that I wanted to do this, he said ‘please show people what was made here’. Now he’s gone I need to fulfil this.

Abdul Latif with Amjad Latif, back row, left to right, Rakhmat Latif, Aliya Gunes and Sofia Brown, front.

"My grandad made Brazil shirts and kits for Aston Villa and Chesterfield football teams. My mum found badges made in Chesterfield for Nigel Mansell in the Ferrari museum in Italy.

"Latif Textiles sponsored Chesterfield Football Club in the Eighties so all the shirts say Latif on them but trying to get hold of them is an absolute nightmare. I know a lot of people who have got them but don’t want to part with them. I’m willing to pay for them and won’t be selling them on. I want to frame them and put them on the walls of the shop."

Sofia, 37. started her search for football jerseys two years ago. She said: “I bought a goalkeeper's shirt from Ukraine and it arrived the day that war broke out. When I showed it to my grandad he said we made this for a company down in London.”

Abdul, who had lived in the UK since the Sixties, worked at Coalite for many years before he was made redundant. He launched Latif Textiles, selling some of his goods in Spire Sports shop which was run by Sofia’s uncles Ghaf and Naz Latif who were keen cricketers. Spire Sports started life in a portable cabin opposite Chesterfield police station before relocating to a shop at the rear of Burlington House.

One of the Chesterfield Football Club shirts that Sofia is keen to buy and display in Olympia House Antiques Centre.

When Abdul retired he rented out his premises on Brimington Road to a training company. The firm closed its Chesterfield branch after several years which left Abdul having to pay business rates at £700 a month. Sofia said: “For a pensioner that was a lot of money. My mum and dad, Az and Nick Ward, and me decided to open the building as an antiques centre. Olympia House Antiques will have been here ten years in April.”

Sofia, who is manager of the antiques centre, is helped by her cousin Amjad in the family business where 60 local traders sell preloved goods.

She said: “We have no photos of what my grandad used to make here. When he retired he gave everything he had to local schools, even down to the sewing machines.”

If you can help Sofia in her quest for football shirts, especially Chesterfield jerseys from 1985/86 that sport the Latif logo, call 07542 516627 or message her on www.facebook.com/OlympiaHouseAntiquesCraftCentre.

Abdul Latif ran Latif Textiles in the building that now houses Olympia House Antiques Centre.

