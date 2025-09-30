A businessman and his stepdaughter are aiming to walk 150 miles to raise money in support of a north Derbyshire dad who is fighting an aggressive brain tumour.

Paul Cook and Hayley Sanderson, who both live in Chesterfield, will leave Trafalgar Square in London on October 21 and aim to arrive at the Crooked Spire church on October 25.

All the money that they raise through their Just Giving page “A gift for Gav – Trafalgar Square to the Crooked Spire” will go towards helping Chesterfield dad of four Gavin Melen access life-prolonging treatment which isn’t available in the UK.

Gavin, who is 37, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive Grade 4 brain cancer, in May 2024. His wife Natalie set up a fundraiser and a page dedicated to getting her husband the treatment he needed in Germany which could potentially add years to his life. Family, friends and kind-hearted supporters rallied to the cause, raising more than £65,000 in a few months.

Just a week ago, a post on the Gift for Gav: Standing up to Brain Cancer page on Facebook stated: “After eight bad news scans, 16 long months, three surgeries, 30 sessions of radiotherapy, three lines of chemotherapy, six rounds of immunotherapy in Germany and an extensive daily protocol, we finally have good news to share.

“Gav has not only received a stable scan, but a slight reduction in overall tumour volume!!

“You have stuck by us over the last 16 months having rallied together as a community, helping us raise the funds for Gav’s protocol, and got him to Germany for the first stage of his immunotherapy treatment; I can’t even begin to tell you how it feels to finally be able to show you the difference you are making.

“You have already given Gav four precious extra months with our boys that have allowed him to be a part of Evan’s first day of reception, Lucas’ first day of secondary school, Oscar and Miles’ 14th and 6th birthdays. You have given our family more time to be exactly that.. a family. From the bottom of our hearts - thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and just being the most incredible community we could ever even dream to be a part of.

"This is just the beginning of our fight, and I am over the moon to share with you that we will finally be travelling back to Germany for Gav’s first cycle of Dendritic Cell Therapy and conjuvent check point inhibitors on 12th October to continue the fight against this aggressive and undiscriminating disease. We couldn’t have done this without you, and we ask for your support to continue as Gav’s treatment pot has run dry once again.

"We need to raise around £35,000-£40,000 before the Christmas period to cover the cost of both Gav’s daily protocol, and the second stage of Dendritic Cell Therapy, and can only achieve this with you by our side.”

Paul Cook and Hayley Sanderson have stepped forward to help their friend Gavin and his family. While Paul, who runs a heating and plumbing business in London, has never done a sponsored walk before, it’s second nature to Hayley who walked to and from her Peak Pharmacy workplace in Bolsover to raise more than £6,000 which she split between Ashgate Hospice and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospice in Wales.

Paul said: “It's going to be a challenge but hopefully with all the support from our family and also Gavin's, we're happy all will go to plan. We walk past The Six Halts pub in Clay Cross around 12 on the final day where all our family and friends will be waiting to walk the final six miles to the Crooked Spire with us.”

To sponsor Paul and Hayley’s walk in aid of Gavin, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/a-gift-for-gav-trafalgar-square-to-crooked-spire