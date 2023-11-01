A hospitality boss has won consent to site a shipping container on the car park of Chesterfield FC’s stadium to sell alcohol to fans on match days.

The application site at Chesterfield FC's stadium car park looking east.

Santiago Garcia-Perez has been given the go-ahead by Chesterfield Borough Council for the temporary placement of the container bar for three years. The bar’s opening hours will be 12 midday to 8pm on Saturdays.

A report to the council said that the stadium currently does not have a bar where supporters can meet up pre-match and socialise before going through the turnstiles or congregate afterwards to celebrate a victory or commiserate a loss.

Mr Garcia-Perez, who owns the Apartment nightclub in Chesterfield, said: “We are wanting to create a fan zone to enhance people’s matchday experience at Chesterfield Football Club. The concept has been very successful at numerous clubs (all sports), from Premier league down. We want people talking about their great day. These areas make people feel part of the club and community.

"We will use our own SIA registered security company who manage many high-profile events. We are good, experienced operators of various venues and staff fully trained on serving underage, intoxicated or unruly people.”

The container will be sited at the corner of the car park which fronts the stadium at the junction of Sheffield Road and Ernie Moss Way. Mr Garcia-Perez said: “There will be no more noise than normal on match days, the bar will shield noise away from Sheffield Road towards the ground. Any groups will be in a safe/secure area away from the road.”

His comments were in response to a letter of objection from Jennifer Kugler whose concerns included security, noise and road safety. Ms Kugler said: “At present, the local bars/pubs/clubs all have strict control over access to premises for home and away fans, I ask how the two sets of fans are to be segregated/managed in this very open, easily accessed area.

