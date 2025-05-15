Business park scheme aims to boost economy despite fears over impact on Derbyshire town centre trade

Derbyshire planners and developers claim a large new enterprise scheme at a business park will provide an economic boost to Bolsover and the wider area despite concerns that it may harm town centre trade and spoil the view from its famous landmark castle.

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee unanimously voted in favour of granting outline planning permission for Welbeck Estates’ planning application for a mixed-use development at Bolsover Business Park, off Woodhouse Lane, in Bolsover.

The scheme will include up to 6,500 square metres of employment units, the retention of an existing 2,270 sqm of offices, and the development of two new retail units totalling up to 3,200 sqm including a discount food retailer, as well as a drive-thru takeout unit with parking.

Director Bob Woollard, of planning and design group P&DG – representing Welbeck Estates – told the committee meeting: “It has been concluded that the proposed retail element will not have an adverse impact on the centre but will serve the population and bring favourable footfall to the area.”

Surviving Bolsover Colliery Buildings At A Site That Has Been Earmarked For A New Enterprise Scheme At Bolsover Business Park, On Woodhouse Lane, Bolsover.

But Cllr Donna Hales, who represents Bolsover North and Shuttlewood, has raised concerns the development will have an Impact on Bolsover town centre businesses in a town which already suffers from some vacant shop premises, and the council has also considered the impact of the scheme on views from the Grade 1 listed heritage asset Bolsover Castle.

Council case officer Chris Whitmore stated: “While the development would draw trade away from Bolsover town centre, the magnitude of impact has been demonstrated to be below ‘significant adverse’ in practice and there would be benefit in providing additional customer choice, in respect of grocery and bulky comparison goods shopping in the area.”

He also added: “The development will not result in significant harm to the character, quality, distinctiveness or sensitivity of the landscape and would deliver net gains for biodiversity and sustainable drainage improvements.”

A council retail expert advised the most substantial trade diversion to be expected will occur at the Morrisons store on Oxcroft Lane with lesser impacts at the B&M and Farmfoods stores, and that the impact on other local traders will not be of material consequence given that the proposal is different in character and scale to such retailers.

But the council has stated that it is not considered that there would be any loss in town centre convenience goods provision as a consequence of the scheme and Morrisons would still be able to continue trading strongly.

Even though the council’s report conceded the development may have a negative impact on Bolsover town centre, it stressed that the scale of impact would be below ‘significant adverse’ in practice and there would be benefit in providing additional customer choice, in respect of grocery and bulky comparison goods shopping in the area, which is advocated by national planning policy.

Mr Whitmore also told the committee meeting the council does not want to cause significant harm to the town centre and after looking into concerns it is believed any impact on trade will not be significant and it is also believed Morrisons will not be significantly affected and there will be a raft of conditions to protect the town centre.

The site includes former Bolsover Colliery land and a headquarters building and former manager’s house, known as Portland House – which is to be retained – and the council believes a nearby conservation area including the Grade II listed model village and villas will also not be significantly affected by the development.

Welbeck has stated that the development will provide a mix of purpose built, sustainable and energy efficient employment spaces and retail units which will generate local employment and income into Bolsover.

However, Old Bolsover Town Council had objected to the scheme on the grounds that it does not match the area’s Local Plan and the authority shared concerns for the development’s impact on the town centre as well as for existing tenants at the business park and the area’s historical buildings.

But the council’s report stressed any impact on the town is not expected to be ‘significant’ and that any impact or harm on the wider setting of Bolsover Castle and the registered park and garden, and the Model Village amounts to being ‘less than substantial’.

It also explained the applicant no longer wants to extend the development beyond the existing employment site and a condition which prohibits such development and restricts the maximum height of buildings to two storeys will mean there will be no harm to the setting of Bolsover Castle.

Other objections considered during a consultation included the need to utilise empty town centre retail spaces first, and that existing tenants already operating at the development site needed more support with concerns that increased rent and rates under the development could lead to closures.

Additional concerns included an increase in traffic, noise and road safety issues around Woodhouse Lane and Station Road but Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has raised no objections to the development subject to certain conditions.

Mr Whitmore’s report has argued the development maximises the employment potential of the site and it will meet the needs of a wide range of businesses and create new employment and job opportunities with significant economic benefits.

And Mr Woollard also told the meeting that the development is a ‘regeneration project’ that will be a ‘significant milestone’ for the area improving ’employment provision’ and opportunities.

He added that the importance of protecting the town centre is understood and there will be a business retention strategy with support for existing tenants and efforts have been taken to reduce any impact on Bolsover Castle.

Cllr Phil Smith said: “Looking through the reasons that people have been saying they do not like this development is the visibility from the castle. However, having visited the site and seeing how derelict the site is, I find it difficult to see the worsening of that aspect from the development.”

Planning committee Chairperson, Cllr Tom Munro, also pointed out that with other housing developments planned for the area he understands why the applicant thinks there will not be an unreasonable impact upon Bolsover town centre.

Mr Whitmore stated: “Such development maximises the employment potential of the site and proposes a mix of units, in addition to the building to be retained, that will meet the needs of a wide range of businesses and will facilitate new employment and job creation. These are significant economic benefits deriving from the development.”

The planning committee approved outline permission for Welbeck’s application subject to a number of conditions including recommendations from the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.