Business owners calling for say in Staveley Town Deal announce plans to become constituted body after ‘failed’ talks with council chiefs

Staveley Improvement Team formed earlier this year with the aim of ensuring residents and business owners are fully involved in the Staveley Town Deal programme, and have a particular interest in the town centre masterplan, known as Staveley 21.

Led by Bill Cooney, of W.P Cooney Builders, and Keith Bannister, of Harleys Inn, the organisation has since met with representives from both Chesterfield Borough Council and Staveley Town Council, as well as Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, and Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, to discuss their concerns.

But, the group claim that talks have not brought them any closer to having their views recognised – and they now hope to become a constituted body to help make this a reality.

Members of the Staveley Improvement Team. Seen Briany and Bill Cooney, of the Old Rectory Guest House; Keith Bannister owner Harleys bar; Paula Smith of Hair with Attitude; Simon Bannister of Tillys tavern; Linda Bannister of Harveys bar and Emma Watson manager Harveys bar.

Mr Cooney said: “We are at an important point in Staveley’s history. In the past mistakes were made – such as closing the High Street. That was against local opinion. Now we are at a similar point.

"The Staveley Town Deal was given £4.86 million by the government to improve our town centre. The project is led by Chesterfield Borough Council. The initial proposals publicised in the Derbyshire Times were met with enthusiasm by local people.

"But we found out that these were just pie in the sky and what we were really due to get was a sticking plaster that is set to waste the grant. We are now redoubling our efforts to try and make sure Staveley gets the town centre it deserves. We are starting by becoming a Constituted Body.”

The project to improve and modernise Staveley town centre is one of 11 set to be funded through the £25.2 million Staveley Town Deal.

It will receive almost one-fifth of the available funding – £4.86million – with Chesterfield Borough Council previously speaking of its commitment to working together with the community to deliver an ‘enhanced town centre offer where local retailers and businesses can thrive’.

Staveley Improvement Team say becoming a constituted body – a group set up to act in the interests of its members – will enable them to sit in council meetings and be involved in formal discussions about the town deal.

Keith Bannister added: "It is time that Chesterfield Borough Council listened to the views of local people. People who live here, work here, shop here and care passionately about making our town better.

"Lots of good things are happening and we need to make sure that we are not ignored. They have neglected Staveley for far too long.”

Toby Perkins MP said the group have an ‘important perspective on the issue’ as long time Staveley residents and business owners.

He added: “It is important that the views of local business owners and the residents of Staveley are heard. I will be meeting with the officers from Chesterfield Borough Council regarding the ideas and concerns raised by the Staveley Improvement Team.

“The Council leadership and staff deserve great credit for securing this funding and it is dangerous to say that until everything can be addressed then nothing should be addressed, or that any imperfections in the proposals are enough to suggest that we should reject any monies coming in.

“The plans that are being developed will improve Staveley. There are broader plans which could have a transformative effect on Staveley’s town centre, but these are additional to the monies secured so far and are not a reason to stop that which has been secured so far.