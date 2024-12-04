Chesterfield Relate's relationship counselling services remain unaffected by the collapse of the national arm of the organisation (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Photographee.eu)

Chesterfield’s branch of Relate – an organisation which offers support and advice to individuals, couples and families – says that it is business as usual, despite the national arm of the charity collapsing into administration.

As an independent branch within the Relate federation, Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Relate operates autonomously, with its own funding and management, meaning the troubles experienced by the national organisation have had no impact on it.

Tracy Marsh, manager at Relate Chesterfield, said: “We want to reassure people that we are still very much open for business and will continue to support local people without interruption to access our counselling services. All scheduled sessions will continue as planned, and we welcome new clients who can contact us on 01246 382772 to make an appointment.”

Relate Chesterfield is financially stable and will continue to deliver the quality service it has provided for over 45 years, which has been recognised recently with the Trusted Standard Award.

Chesterfield is deeply saddened to hear about the difficulties faced by national Relate organisation and empathise with those affected. However, the branch is committed to continue supporting individuals, relationships and families in the community, ensuring that no client experiences disruption during this time.