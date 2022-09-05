Bus driver shortage laid bare as 130 vacancies cause Trentbarton to cancel 1,600 services in 2 weeks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which runs dozens of routes around the East Midlands, was forced to cancel 1,614 individual timed services in just two weeksas a result of the staff shortage, leading to concerns of communities being left ‘high and dry’.

The figures show 1,600 services were cancelled between August 3 and August 17. August 6 was the worst-hit day, when 211 services were called off.

The company says the cancellations were unavoidable as it struggles to fill gaps in its workforce, but the figure was just 3 per cent of the almost 50,000 services provided during this period.

Coun Neil Clarke, Nottinghamshire Council cabinet member for transport and the environment.

A company spokesman said: “The national shortage of bus drivers has been caused by a variety of factors, including Covid retirements and absences, migration of bus drivers to logistics jobs and strikes and delays at the driver licensing authority.

“Our driving team currently has 130 vacancies – 17 per cent short of what we would need to run a full timetable. That shows how well our drivers are doing to only lose 3 per cent of timetabled services.

“Our drivers – and their support teams – are working flat out to do their best to carry as many customers as they can.

“Driver shortages are impacting the whole bus industry and many other sectors.

“Every day we announce via social media which services are not running at which times, to be upfront about cancellations so customers can plan journeys.

“Our thanks go to our customers for their understanding and patience while we tackle the problem.”

Major changes are on the horizon for bus provision.

It follows the removal of Covid-related Government bus grants, with dwindling passenger numbers leading to a cash crisis for providers struggling to keep services running.

Last month, the authority stepped in to provide alternative funding in a bid to temporarily save 19 routes from the axe.

Concerns remain, however, about how these routes will fair once funding packages come to an end next April.

The new Stagecoach 141 will take effect from Monday, September 5, with the company publishing its unchanged timetable for the route.

Coun Neil Clarke, council cabinet member for transport, says he has sympathy with bus operators.

He said: “I understand it from their point of view. They haven’t got a room full of drivers they can use in case somebody doesn’t turn up.