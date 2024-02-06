Burton Roof Tile Manufacturer Sets £50,000 Fundraising Target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Russell Roof Tiles is supporting five good causes local to its sites in Burton on Trent which have been nominated by the firm’s staff, with a focus on either the homeless, mental and physical wellbeing or animal welfare organisations.

Since the inception of the pioneering concrete roof tile manufacturers initiative in 2022, the firm has donated over £135,000 to charities and good causes.

The Russell Roof Tiles Give4Good recipients this year are:

Russell Roof Tiles Team Take on Fundraisng for Give4Good initiative

Burton and District Mind – Helps to improve mental health across East Staffordshire, Lichfield District and Tamworth Borough.

Burton YMCA - Provides a supportive and safe environment for those who are homeless in East Staffordshire over our three housing sites.

The Young Ones - Provides gift boxes for disadvantaged local children who may have nothing, or very little, to celebrate an important day in their life such as birthday or Christmas.

Burton Soup Kitchen - Supports homeless and vulnerable people within our local community.

Staffordshire, Shropshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes - An urgent volunteer service that provides transportation of blood products, for free, to NHS hospitals across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire.

The company has also announced that it will be supporting two international organisations: Odisha FC for a third year and for the first time Footprints Family.

The Footprints Family is a Burton-based charity that supports residents who are living through hardship in Kenya. Over the years, the charity has provided clean water, electricity, a free school bus, and the knowledge of farming techniques for local children.

Odisha FC is an Indian super-league football club based in India. The football club focuses on helping Indian children to reach their dreams of becoming football players, and to have a positive social impact on the local community.

Russell Roof Tiles is aiming to host a number of exciting new fundraising activities to add to its already popular events, these include weight loss challenge, golf day, football tournament and their Big Quiz Night held at the Pirelli Stadium in Burton.

Andrew Hayward, Managing Director at Russell Roof Tiles comments: “When we first set up Give4Good, we wanted to create a long-lasting legacy that would financially support charities for many years to come. We’re now on our third year of running our Give4Good initiative and we’ve forged strong relationships with each of the charities and the incredible people who keep them running. It’s been eye-opening to hear their stories and heart-warming to know how much our support is appreciated. Together, we’re making a real difference.”

Over the last two years, the team of 150 have taken part in numerous company-led events and spent over 700 hours volunteering and fundraising.