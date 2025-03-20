A new branch of Burger King in Derbyshire will celebrate its opening by giving away 1,000 free burgers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offer is for one day only on March 21, 2025 when the new restaurant on Cartwright Lane, South Normanton open its doors at 10am.

Lucky customers can get their hands on 1,000 free Whopper or Chicken Royale burgers by ordering at the front counter or drive-thru.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 100th customer placing an order will win a year’s supply of Burger King UK at the South Normanton restaurant. This prize will give the winner 24 Whopper or Royale burgers before March 21, 2026.

The new Burger King restaurant at Cartwright Lane, South Normanton opens on March 21, 2025.

Limited-edition Burger King UK tote bags will also be given out to mark the opening, including a leaflet with exclusive offers available on the Burger King app – but guests will have to be quick as there are only 100 available.

Restaurant manager Liam said: “After plenty of planning and preparation, we can’t wait to welcome our new customers when we open our doors on March 21! What better way to celebrate than by giving away 1,000 of our iconic Whopper® or Chicken Royale burgers? Customers should arrive nice and early to claim one for themselves!”

The restaurant will be open from 10am until 10pm from March 21 to 23 and from 8am until 11pm from March 24.