Bunny and kitten thrown out of car window in Chesterfield sparks RSPCA plea for witnesses

The rabbit was caught by a woman who saw the incident in the Broomhill Road area of Old Whittington and took the animal to the RSPCA.

But the kitten scarpered, only to be spotted two days later on the same road by the woman who enticed the puss with chicken from her lunchbox before delivering it into the safe hands of animal welfare workers.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, said: “Both are thankfully well, not injured and we're taking great care of them.

Bunny and kitten are being cared for at Chesterfield RSPCA centre after being thrown out of a car window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Cats will land naturally on their paws but I’ve no idea how a rabbit survived that.”

The woman who rescued the animals was so busy trying to catch them that she was unable to note the vehicle’s registration but did tell RSPCA workers that the vehicle was a black sports car type.

In a post on Facebook the RSPCA said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us asap with any information you have. Please call us on 01246 273358 Tuesday - Sunday 12pm - 3pm.”

The animals' ordeal has sent shockwaves through social media followers. Joanne Marshall commented: “How can anyone be so cruel? I hope they rot in hell.”