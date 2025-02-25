Bullets and 'big' zombie knife in busy Derbyshire road layby - as litter pickers collect 59 bags of rubbish

Lee Brassington, from Brimington, and six other litter pickers we working hard to clean the A616 layby between Barlborough roundabout and Junction 30 on Saturday, February 22.

Thanks to the dedication of the litter pickers 59 bags of rubbish, weighting over 427 kilograms, were collected.

The group has also cleaned the layby of 37 tyres and 177 bottles of ‘driver tizer’ thrown away by motorists – as well as bullets and a ‘big’ zombie knife.

Lee said: “We were at it for four hours and we only cleared half of it.

"We got coffees bought by a passer by which was very nice. He was shocked with how long we had been out picking. He'd gone to football all morning and when he came back we were still there.

“We've found some bullets and a big zombie knife, it was a bit scary. I've handed them into police.”

