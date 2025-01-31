Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hair salon in a village near Chesterfield is set to grow under a proposal for an extension – next door to a new housing development.

The premises at 54 Top Road, Calow, which was formerly a Post Office, currently has a hair salon at the front. To the rear is residential living accommodation which extends over the salon.

Mr N. Egginton of 654 Developments Ltd has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for planning permission to demolish the rear residential apartment and construct a two storey extension. His proposal is to create a larger ground floor area for hair dressing and a self-contained flat on the first floor.

A covering letter to the council’s planning department said that the adjacent building at 56 Top Road is to be demolished for the development of nine new houses.

Six of these large family homes will have four bedrooms, three will have five bedrooms and each will have a single garage according to documents previously submitted to the council. Mr Egginton’s application for planning permission to build these houses drew objections from several residents of Calow in 2022 and 2023. Among the points raised were that the properties were too large for the site, there were safety concerns about the access onto Top Road and the school and medical centre were over-subscribed.