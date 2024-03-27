Builder unveils new ‘affordable homes’ in Derbyshire village as some fear rising number of developments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NE Derbyshire District Council approved Avant Homes Ltd’s planning application to build 247 homes, on 28 acres of land at Windy Ridge, off Tibshelf Road, at Holmewood, which is now called Earl’s Park, despite receiving a number of objections to the housing scheme.

Some opponents argued the area did not need more housing due to other nearby developments and they raised concerns about the impact of a growing number of residents upon education and healthcare services, the loss of greenfield land, an increase in traffic, potential flooding at Williamthorpe roundabout, the loss of wildlife, and the impact on the nearby Five Pits Trails.

Richard Clarke, of nearby North Wingfield, had stated: “North Wingfield and Holmewood are small villages that do not have the necessary infrastructure or local amenities to support the building of a further 247 dwellings.”

Pictured Are Avant Homes' Thirsk 'Affordable Properties' Which Will Be Available At The New Earl'S Park Housing Development, At Holmewood, Chesterfield

With further earmarked housing developments nearby, Mr Clarke also stated: “The village does not have enough school places or doctors surgeries to support such an influx of residents.

“The closest secondary schools are currently already over subscribed, as are the local infant and junior schools.”

He added: “Holmewood and North Wingfield are home to the Five Pits Trails. These trails are slowly losing their character and rustic appeal due to continued residential development adjoining the trails. The intrinsic beauty of Derbyshire is being destroyed to support unnecessary and unappealing housing.

“The proposed development will reduce the green space in the area and remove a public bridleway which runs through the centre of the field. This reduction of green space will further negatively impact the local wildlife.”

District Cllr Suzy Cornwell, who represents Holmewood and Heath, had also raised concerns that the development would mean ‘yet more homes in Holmewood’ and she had indicated her opposition to the scheme.

In May, last year, the district council also approved a planning application from another developer for 41 homes on approximately 1.1hectares of land at the rear of an existing residential development off Chesterfield Road, at Holmewood, near the Five Pits Trail.

Also, Harron Homes North Midlands got well underway with work in 2021 on another development after being given the go-ahead for its Thorpe Meadows scheme of 128 homes on former colliery land off Chesterfield Road, at Holmewood.

The Thorpe Meadows scheme was part of a larger site that was earmarked for residential development after the council granted permission for more than 500 homes, a public house or restaurant, small commercial units and leisure space back in 2014.

In January, 2023, Avant Homes also began inviting buyers to consider properties at its new 143-home, £30m Alma Place development, in Holmewood.

The latest 247-home Earl’s Park development includes a mixture of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes and Avant Homes has recently announced that ten ‘affordable homes’ at the site have now been put on the market.

These ten ‘affordable homes’ are part of the NE Derbyshire District Council-backed Discount Market Sale scheme which offers eligible buyers 20per cent off the market value price so these DMS scheme properties now have a starting discounted value of £151,996.

Prices for the other available homes at Earl’s Park range from £236,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £369,995 for a five-bedroom detached family home.

Avant Homes Central sales and marketing director Dawn Bennett said: “As a house builder, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone, so we are pleased to be able to offer these ten DMS scheme properties at Earl’s Park.

“We want to help make people’s ideal next move a reality and our Thirsk house type is an excellent home suitable for first-time buyers.”

Managing director Chris Coley, of Avant Homes Central, has stated the Earl’s Park site is well-located due to its close proximity to the M1 motorway and Chesterfield town centre.

An Avant Homes spokesperson said prospective buyers are already being invited to speak to the sales team at Earl’s Park and they can learn about eligibility, based on locality and earnings, for the DMS affordable homes scheme which is not limited to first-time buyers only.