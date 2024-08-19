Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A north Derbyshire builder is campaigning for fairer funding for hospices in recognition of the ‘incredible’ care given to his wife at the end of her life.

Tom Moss, who lost his 43-year-old wife Kat to bowel cancer in 2023, has joined forces with Ashgate Hospice and Hospice UK to support the latter’s ‘Write to your MP’ campaign.

Only a fraction of Ashgate Hospice’s funding comes from the NHS, which is 31% in Ashgate’s case. The hospice relies on families like Tom’s, who, along with an army of Kat’s friends, have raised an incredible £37,000 in Kat’s name since she died.

Kat, who was a hairdresser at the John Nicholas salon in Chesterfield, was described by her husband as “a truly amazing person”, who was “always laughing and having fun with friends and family”.

Tom Moss said that the end of life care that his wife Kat received at Ashgate Hospice was 'amazing'.

She first visited her doctor after experiencing stomach problems. Scans revealed that she had a large tumour in her bowels and surgeons operated on her the next day in August 2021.

Following a biopsy, Kat later received chemotherapy to remove any remaining cancer cells, but in May 2022 she was told the cancer had spread and surgery was no longer possible.

Kat, who lived in Chesterfield, continued to receive chemotherapy to slow the growth of the disease – meaning she was able to enjoy trips to the seaside, concerts, darts, and races with Tom.

Tom, 46, said: “We were all absolutely devastated when we found out Kat had cancer, but she was so brave and kept on smiling when she was receiving treatment."

But complications in hospital meant she was transferred to Ashgate Hospice on March 8 for end of life care.

Tom said: “Like many others, we knew people who had been in the hospice and how amazing the care given to them was, but to see it first-hand really was incredible. From the minute Kat arrived the staff were just amazing, making sure she was at ease and as comfortable as possible. She needed a lot of care but nothing was ever too much for the staff.

“We do what we can to raise funds for Ashgate because it’s so important that the level of love and care my wife received is available for other families in the future. Please join me in adding your name to Hospice UK’s campaign and help hospices across the country get the funding they need and deserve.”

This year Ashgate Hospice must raise £11million to continue to deliver vital palliative and end of life care and support.

Barbara-Anne Walker, Chief Executive of Ashgate Hospice, said: “Adequate government funding is essential to ensure that every individual receives the necessary care.

“The impact of limited funds on Ashgate is clear; currently, we can only open 15 out of our 21 beds, leading to waitlists and individuals missing out on the care they deserve.

“With more secure funding, we could care for more patients, significantly improving their quality of life and end of life experience.”

“By joining with Hospice UK and others, we are collectively advocating for change. Please take a moment to support this vital campaign by writing to your MP.”

To find out more about the campaign, go to https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/mp-campaign/