Budget supermarket chain Aldi responds to Chesterfield store location speculation - following Robinsons closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the closure of Robinsons, Aldi has responded to social media speculation about the vacant site and if it was being considered for a new store.

The supermarket chain has confirmed it is looking for a location in Brimington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson added Chesterfield was one of several locations it was considering for new stores and the company would provide an update when a location had been confirmed.

Budget supermarket chain Aldi confirmed it is “considering” Chesterfield as a new store location.

Aldi has been eyeing up Brimington as a potential location since 2021 – in June of that year it announced the Chesterfield suburb as one of several areas earmarked for a new store.

The news comes following the closure of Robinsons this month as it was announced the 60-year-old business had gone into administration.

Robinsons has now been completely cleared of remaining stock following the sad news last week – with 16 staff made redundant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day of its closure caravan owners descended on the site to reclaim vehicles they had booked in for services and warranty work.

Robinsons former owner David Robinson has since spoken to Derbyshire Times, saying he and his family found it “difficult to understand” how profits and assets “evaporated” after it was sold in 2019.

An Aldi spokesperson told Derbyshire Times this week: “We are always considering new locations for stores in areas across the UK, including in Chesterfield.