Murder She Didn't Write will be performed at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton on September 18, 2025.

Don your deerstalker, grab your magnifying glass and get ready to point your finger of suspicion...

Budding sleuths have a golden opportunity to shape a unique Agatha Christie-inspired masterpiece which will be performed live on stage. Audience suggestions will be used to write and act out the comedic murder mystery – all you have to do is look for the clues and unmask the killer.

The whodunnit show Murder, She Didn’t Write will be hosted at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on September 18, 2025. Degrees of Error, who have seven sell-out Edinburgh Fringe runs behind them, will perform an ensemble of brightly coloured characters, with the murderer and victim chosen by an audience member, in a Cluedo-esque take on the improv format.

No two scripts are the same and have ranged from a poisoning at a synchronised swimming gala, a doctor being exploded by cannon during a hot air balloon race and a professor crushed to death at a Love Island recoupling. The slick and experienced cast use quick-witted humour to turn nonsensical story lines into a hilarious and unique show every time.

Degrees of Error director and cast member Lizzy Skrzypiec, said: “This tour is years in the making for us. Overcoming numerous setbacks after COVID has been humbling to say the least and I am delighted we can take our show on tour and bring some of our silly humour to different areas of the country.

“We are essentially a group of friends being silly together in the most theatrical of ways. I'm so excited to take our show, forged by our own personalities and chemistry, on tour to spread some mischievous fun around the UK. What people don't understand is I either solve silly crimes on stage as my profession or I drive my husband mad by being like this at home. My dad was actually in the police force for many years, and he still does not consider what I do to be real work. Ridiculous!”

Degrees of Error was founded in 2010 and is the resident troupe at The Bristol Improv Theatre which is the first UK theatre dedicated to improv.

Tickets cost £28.50 for Murder, She Didn’t Write. Book at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190. Age guidance is 12+ years.