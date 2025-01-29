Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brothers have good cause for a celebration after their wedding venue in rural Derbyshire won a national award for the second year running.

Stretton Manor Barn was awarded Best Barn Wedding Venue in the UK at the National Wedding Industry Awards.

Steve and Mark Barnes, who launched their business four years ago, attended the glittering ceremony at The Underglobe in London. Mark said: “Winning such a prestigious award once was an incredible achievement but twice in a row really was a wow moment and truly made us feel on top of the world!

"Our team was thrilled when we told them the news – lots and lots of messages congratulating us and each other which was fantastic to see. The whole team feels so proud to be a part of our venue and when we win awards like this it really cements that feeling all round. The team had a celebratory bottle of Prosecco the very next day at the Barn and they are all still feeling the excitement from the win. We will be sure to plan something to reward the team for all their hard work and dedication.”

Bookings have increased since Stretton Manor Barn won the award in 2024. Mark said: “We are the busiest we have ever been for bookings now and we are sure that this will continue with our 2025 win as well. Winning such an accolade really helps set you apart from other venues and allows couples to feel very confident in their choice to book you as their dream wedding venue."

Steve, 35, who lives in Matlock and Mark, 32, of Calow are directors of Stretton Manor Barn. General manager Amanda Edwards heads up a team of 10 full-time staff and 25 part-time staff.

Mark said: "Our amazing team really sets us apart from other wedding venues. Our wedding coordinators are fantastic – they care so much about our couples and they always go above and beyond to deliver the best day imaginable. Our chefs are amazing, most of our couples mention in their reviews how incredible the food was on their wedding day. As foodies ourselves, we always want to make sure that the quality and standard of the food our venue delivers is exceptional and it really is something we pride ourselves on.

"In addition to our wonderful team and mouth-watering food, our beautiful barn is a truly stunning space to celebrate your special day. Our contemporary open plan venue has been carefully designed to create a seamless space which allows guests to always feel connected to all those magical wedding moments wherever they are in the venue.”

To find out more about the UK’s best barn wedding venue, visit https://strettonmanorbarn.co.uk