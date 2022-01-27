Brother and sister’s parachute jump to support Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospice in 'hero' firefighter dad’s memory

Ryan and his big sister Fran Harrison will embark on the UK’s highest tandem skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire when they take the plunge on Sunday, March 6.

They are taking on the challenge in memory of their father, David Harrison, from Bradwell, who died in June 2020 after being diagnosed with lung cancer 18 months before.

David who worked as a firefighter at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for 28 years, received “caring and compassionate” support in his own home from Ashgate’s Palliative Care Specialist Nurse Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan and Fran Harrison with their father, David Harrison, from Bradwell

“Heights have always been my number one fear and ever since I was a kid I've been fascinated with the idea of skydiving,” said Ryan, aged 38, who also volunteers on Ashgate’s reception at its site in Old Brampton, Chesterfield.

“I never thought I'd get the courage up to do it though! When I saw the opportunity, I knew I had to have a challenge to start 2022 and to raise money for the hospice in memory of dad.”

David, who was a non-smoker, was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in 2019 and was told there was no cure.

Throughout 2019 he underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy, both of which made him very unwell, before being referred to Ashgate for end of life care in January 2020.

Ryan and his big sister Fran Harrison will embark on the UK’s highest tandem skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire when they take the plunge on Sunday, March 6

Ryan and Fran hope to raise £700 each to help fund Ashgate’s compassionate, end of life care for families across North Derbyshire.

Fran, 45, from Bradwell, added: “In his own jokey words, Dad was a "goddamn hero"! He had a heroic job which he loved and would do anything for anyone.

“He had a brilliantly dark sense of humour and always had many jokes up his sleeve. Looking after and spending time with his family was everything to Dad.

“We’re so grateful to Ashgate for everything they did for him and have done for us as a family. They always went above and beyond to make sure Dad was receiving the very best care possible.”

David Harrison, from Bradwell, who died in June 2020 after being diagnosed with lung cancer 18 months before.